BTS’ Jin shares first pics after joining military service, says 'I’m having fun'

BTS’ Kim Seok-jin or Jin shared his first pictures since joining the military service in December 2022. The singer shared a message with his fans on the Korean mobile app and web platform Weverse. Just a few hours after sharing his photos, fans flooded the website and crashed it. The artist posted pictures of himself in his military uniform and stated that the Army had allowed him to post the pictures.

“I’m having fun and doing well. I’m posting pics after getting permission from the military. ARMYs, always be happy and be well," he said, as translated by a Twitter user.

The singer announced in November 2022 that he would be joining the Republic of Korea (ROK) as part of the mandatory. According to reports, Jin completed his five weeks of basic training at the Division Recruit Centre and was promoted to the rank of Commander.

Jin had also recorded video messages for his fans in advance that would be released over the next few months. “Hello everyone, this is Jin of BTS. I won’t be a civilian by the time the video is out. But I am here in front of the camera because I wanted to leave you something, even if it is just leaving a message. I may not be by your side, but I’ll go looking for you soon if you just wait for a little. I’ll be back soon. That’s all for today. Next time when I have the time, I’ll share another video,” Jin said in the first video.

All able-bodied men are expected to complete two years of mandatory service in the military between the age of 18 and 28. While certain individuals are able to defer their military service by a few years, only global award-winning athletes and classical musicians are able to defer their service indefinitely. BTS members were allowed to defer their military service until 30 years of age but did not take an exception to military service.

Other members like RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are expected to start their military service sometime soon as well. The group as a whole is expected to reconvene by 2025 with all members serving their compulsory two years.