BTS Jin releases new single 'The Astonaut’, army calls it 'nostalgia'

By CNBCTV18.com

BTS star Jin released his first official single ‘The Astronaut’, a collaboration with Coldplay, on Friday. The video features a special cameo by Coldplay’s Chris Martin. The song, co-written by Coldplay and Jin and produced by Kygo and Bill Rahko, is dedicated to fans and the ARMY, who according to the singer have helped him realise his dreams.

The music video is in sync with the concept photos and teaser where Jin is seen looking at a burning spaceship. The video shows Jin in search of the feeling of home as he longs to get back to familiarity. The song is a pop rock played on acoustic guitar and synth sound.

The solo single hit streaming services within days of the BTS announcing its plan to enlist in the military for their mandatory service.

Martin and Jin grew close while working on the song “My Universe” together, which was the lead track off Coldplay’s last album, Music of the Spheres. ‘The Astronaut’ is said to be a gift from Coldplay to Jin.

Jin will also be performing ‘The Astronaut’ for the first time in Argentina on October 28 with the British band Coldplay.

Meanwhile, the ARMY showered its love on the single which has a special message from Jin to his fans.

One fan Bangtan Bryanna (@Bangtan_Bryanna) wrote on Twitter that Jin has the “ARMY” written in braille on his neck in the Astronaut video.

Another fan cait (@gayIilhobi) wrote on Twitter that The Astronaut was : "a song you listen to in the car with the windows down on a day you're feeling nostalgic and reminiscing on all your happy memories".

a song you listen to in the car with the windows down on a day you’re feeling nostalgic and reminiscing on all your happy memories https://t.co/Tc73sXZ8vx — cait 👩‍🚀 (@gayIilhobi) October 28, 2022

One fan Doctor ArmyMom & Kid (@DrArmy4BTS) called the song the “sweetest, most beautiful song and video.”

(Feature image courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC)