Where to watch BTS Jimin’s 'Like Crazy' live performance from first solo album FACE

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 24, 2023 9:47:25 AM IST (Published)

The vocalist of the Korean boy band will be releasing six songs in his album, FACE. With the release of FACE, Park Jimin will become the third member of BTS to release a solo album, after J-hope and RM.

BTS Jimin, also known as Park Jimin, is all set to debut with his solo album tomorrow, March 24. The vocalist of the Korean boy band will be releasing six songs in his album, FACE. The main track of Jimin’s album has been titled Like Crazy, which emphasises the various facets of the 29-year-old. The official teaser for Like Crazy was released at midnight (KST) by Big Hit Music label and it was no surprise that it became an instant hit among fans.

The official teaser for Like Crazy features the singer sitting in the middle of a room, and when the lights come back on after a moment of darkness, he is seen in a flamboyant avatar with music and lights flowing.
Watch the video here:
As per the press release shared by BigHit Music, Like Crazy has been described as a “synth-pop song” which has an intense synth sound, upon which “Jimin’s poignant timbre draws a beautiful distinction.” “The album cover images display the album logo ‘FACE’ in the shape of ripples on the surface of the water,” it further noted.
When and where to watch Jimin's song Like Crazy?
The BTS ARMY is ecstatic as Jimin is about to make his television solo debut on "The Tonight Show." Additionally, the artist will make its television debut with his song "Like Crazy." He previously appeared on The Tonight Show, but the other BTS members were with him.
The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon airs on the NBC network. You can watch Jimin's performance for nothing if you subscribe to the NBC channel on your television provider.
Hulu+ Live TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV are just a few of the additional places where you may watch the live show. After the live broadcast, Jimin's performance will also be accessible on social media on BTS and The Tonight Show's official YouTube page.
ALSO READ | BTS’s Jungkook exits Instagram, assures fans account is not hacked
Last month, Jimin got ARMY hyped by revealing - during a Weverse live broadcast - that his first-ever solo album will be dropping in March. On February 22, BigHit Music shared an official announcement regarding Jimin’s solo album ‘FACE’, which will reportedly release on March 24 at 1 p.m. KST.
Watch the video:
With the release of FACE, Park Jimin will become the third member of BTS to release a solo album, after J-hope and RM.
ALSO READ | BTS’ Jin shares first pics after joining military service, says 'I’m having fun'
BTS members, who are currently on a temporary hiatus, are currently focusing on their solo projects. Kim Seokjin is serving his duties in the military. Before it, he collaborated with Coldplay for the single Astronaut. RM’s latest solo album Indigo earned much praise from the ARMY. The youngest member of the boy band, Jeon Jungkook, also known as Jungkook, created ripples on the internet with the 2022 FIFA World Cup official soundtrack, Dreamers.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
