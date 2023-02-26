BTS's J-Hope follows Jin's lead, begins military enlistment process

Jin was the first member of the boy band to enlist in the military and began his mandatory 18-month service at a front-line South Korean boot camp in December.
BTS's own J-Hope has officially begun his military enlistment process, marking the second member of the world-renowned group to do so. Jin, who left for military service last December, returned to Weverse and welcomed J-Hope on in a post, just writing the words, “Welcome…”
In an official statement released on the group's fan community forum on Sunday, BigHit Music confirmed that the 29-year-old singer has applied to "terminate his enlistment postponement," signaling the start of his military service.
The agency also expressed their gratitude to the ARMY, the devoted fan group of BTS, and promised to provide unwavering support for J-Hope during his time in service. They also said further updates will be shared in due course.
"We would like to inform our fans that j-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement," the statement read.
"We ask you for your continued love and support for j-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist," the agency added.
Meanwhile, Disney+ Hotstar has recently released a documentary titled "j-hope IN THE BOX" which chronicles J-Hope's experience producing his debut solo album "Jack In The Box".
