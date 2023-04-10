BTS fans euphoric over possible collaboration between Jungkook and Justin Bieber

Interestingly, quite a few BTS members are currently focused on their solo careers. Jungkook is arguably the most beloved BTS member in the world at the moment. The 25-year-old was recently named the global ambassador for Calvin Klein's denim and underwear lines

The youngest member of the popular South Korean band BTS, Jungkook was recently in Los Angeles, United States, and his visit has sparked speculations of a possible collaboration with Justin Bieber. Now, Scott 'Scooter' Braun has shared several new pictures alongside Jungkook from the visit on Instagram. In the first picture, Jungkook can be seen inside a studio as he posed with his friends.

“It is always fun to witness history. These are the moments. This is a BIG one. #JK @thisiswatt @hitmanb72 @cirkut @jonbellion #hybe #teamworkmakesthedreamwork,” read the caption of the post. Scott’s photos have gone viral on social media with over 7 lakh likes.

Scott’s post has sparked speculation that Jungkook and Justin Bieber are collaborating on a secret project.

Reports suggest that Jungkook was in Andrew Watt’s studio and the producer has been working with Justin Bieber of late. That is why fans are speculating that Golden Maknae of BTS and Bieber might be coming together for a possible project. Besides, Scott is said to be close to Bieber.

BTS fans tweeted and expressed their excitement over a future Jungkook and Justin Bieber collaboration. One fan wrote, “So Scooter Braun and Andrew Watt both are with Jungkook in LA, and they both work with Justin Bieber who is also in LA, so maybe????"

Another fan tweeted, “If we get a hug like this with Jungkook and Justin I'll bawl my eyes out.”

“I am not making this up. Jungkook and Justin Bieber Collab is coming," read one tweet.

Interestingly, quite a few BTS members are currently focussed on their solo careers. While Min Yoongi aka Suga is gearing up for the release of his first solo album, Kim Taehyung recently grabbed the headlines with his collaboration with Elle. So, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Jungkook teaming up with Bieber.

Jungkook is arguably the most beloved BTS member in the world at the moment. The 25-year-old was recently named the global ambassador for Calvin Klein's denim and underwear lines. One can expect the Golden Maknae of the world-renowned K-Pop boy band BTS to achieve a new level of fame by collaborating with Justin Bieber. If Jungkook and Justin Bieber do actually get together, fans are in for a treat.