BTS: BigHit Music announces Jin's military enlistment, fans flood social media with “will miss you” notes

Additionally, the label stated that they would give Jin all the assistance he needs throughout the 18 months of his military service. Meanwhile, on December 4, 2022, Jin celebrated his 30th birthday. He addressed the ARMY live on Weverse.

BigHit Music, the South Korean music label which is the home to K-Pop band BTS released an official statement today about BTS member Jin enlisting for military service via Weverse. The military enlistment as per media reports has been scheduled for December 13.

“In order to fulfil his mandatory military service duties, Jin will enlist as an active duty soldier. There will be no special events on the day of Jin's enlistment at the new recruit training center,” BigHit Music said in a statement.

The company has also requested fans to not crowd the venue and send good wishes to the vocalist from a distance.

“The farewell ceremony in front of the new recruit training center is a ceremony meant for enlisting soldiers and their families. To prevent any safety accidents caused by chaos on site, we sincerely ask that all fans refrain from visiting the site. Please be with Jin only in heart, as you send your warm and encouraging greetings.” said BigHit music.

In October 2022, he released a solo song available to the public called The Astronaut. Coldplay and Jin contributed to the song's writing. On October 17, 2022, it was announced that BTS members would continue with their required military service according to their own schedules. It gave supporters around the world reassurance that they would reunite in 2025.

Fans say “we will miss you Jin”

After the announcement by BigHit Music twitter flooded with fans saying “we will miss you Jin”

One user by the username @littlebear_0598 said on twitter that “hope winter will be warmer for you Jin, be safe,eat well,don't cry. We'll wait for you see u soon,”

Jin, I got ur photocard for 1st time when bought HYYH album few years ago, & I'll bring this when meet you in 2025, you have to sign it😬hope winter will be warmer for you,be safe,eat well,don't cry ☺️ We'll wait for you🫶🏻see u soon 💜 APOBANGPO 💜💜쫜오빠 화이팅❤️‍🔥🫶🏻@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/xcPrZpOBRh — Little Bear🦋Jin Day💜 (@littlebear_0598) December 6, 2022

Another user @lavende03 posted “we will wait for you Jin,”

BTS, which made their debut in 2013, is already in its tenth year. The group, has seven members and has been nominated for a Grammy, consists of RM, Suga, J-hope, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.