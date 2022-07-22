Homeentertainment news

BTS and Snoop Dogg collaboration confirmed: Check release schedule

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

The title track of the collab ‘Bad Decisions’ is set to release on August 5.

American music producer Benny Blanco and K-Pop group BTS have announced their collaboration titled ‘Bad Decisions’ along with rapper Snoop Dogg.

Benny Blanco shared the schedule for the release of the title track ‘Bad Decisions’ on twitter.

The artwork for the track will be unveiled on July 22 following the trailer which will release on August 3. The music video for Bad Decisions will premiere on Benny Blanco’s YouTube channel on August 6 at 9:30 am IST.

The lyric video for the song will be released a day later on the BTS YouTube channel on and the official visualizer will follow on August 8 on Benny Blanco’s YouTube channel.

Here’s the complete schedule based on Benny Blanco’s tweet:

Art Reveal: July 22 (8:30 pm IST)

Music Video Trailer 1: August 2 (8:30 pm IST)

Music Video Trailer 2: August 3 (8:30 pm IST)

Music Video Premiere on Benny’s YouTube Channel: August 5 (9:30 am IST)

Lyric Video on BTS YouTube channel: August 6 (9:30 am IST)

Visualizer on Benny’s YouTube channel: August 7 (8:30 pm IST)

Behind-the-scenes recording sketch on BTS YouTube channel: August 15 (3:30 pm IST)

Snoop Dogg had sent the BTS Army into rapture a couple of months ago when he announced that he will be collaborating with the Korean pop hitmakers.

In March, Snoop Dogg shared some details about the collaboration speaking to AV Club. On the red carpet of the Grammys, RM of BTS eventually confirmed the collaboration.

Benny Blanco, too, gave rise to speculations of a tir-up after appearing in a video with Hybe’s Bang PD.

All rumours and speculations turned into reality with the recent announcement.

Meanwhile, BTS and its members RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V, and Jungkook were recently announced as the ambassadors for the World Expo 2030 Busan, Korea.

(Edited by : Anand Singha)
