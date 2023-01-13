'Brilliant, Breathtaking' — Shahid Kapoor OTT debut Farzi trailer ignites fan frenzy

Farzi is set for a worldwide premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 10. It co-stars Vijay Sethupathi is a badass cop. And fans already love it, some having watched the trailer seven times in a shot.

The trailer of Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming web series, Farzi, is out today, Friday 13. In his OTT debut, Shahid Kapoor is playing someone who cons the system that favours the rich, while his co-star Vijay Sethupathi is a badass cop. The Raj and DK directorial also features Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles.

Farzi is set for a worldwide premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 10.

Earlier, Shahid had shared a fake or Farzi trailer to announce the date of the trailer release. This time, sharing the original trailer on social media, he wrote, "Sab Farzi hai... par yeh trailer asli hai (everything else is fake, except this trailer) #SabFarziHai."

The trailer begins with Shahid sleeping on a bed full of cash while he talks about his obsession with money. He says he wants to earn so much money that he doesn't have to respect it. In the trailer, Shahid appears to be a street artiste-turned-criminal on a twisted mission. He decides to design fake currency, which shakes up the world in a quest to change the game. Vijay Sethupathi enters to chase Shahid and unveil the truth of “farzi" (fake) currency.

Fans loved the trailer. Some even called the trailer 'bawal', 'faadu’, brilliant and beautiful.

One fan called the trailer brilliant, beautiful and breath-taking while appreciating Shahid’s performance and the look of Vijay Sethupathi.

Another fan loved the casting and tweeted, and said she can’t wait to binge watch the show.

This looks fab 🔥🔥 also the cast Shahid, Kay Kay Menon, Vijay Sethupathi 💥💥💥 waiting for 10th Feb to binge watch this one https://t.co/rJd6N5MuDU — Preeti 🐺🏹 (@Dracarys__18) January 13, 2023

Several fans called the show the most awaited web series of 2023 and a sure shot blockbuster.

Most awaited series of 2023.. waiting @shahidkapoor ❤️ — Divyaman Yati (@YatiDivyaman) January 13, 2023

Fans appreciated the work of the team and said it was fully worth the wait. One user even wrote that he watched the trailer seven times in 15 minutes.

It's worth waiting, watched it 7 times in 15 min — v@! (@vaisays) January 13, 2023

The catchy dialogues shown in the trailer were also widely appreciated by fans.

“Ye ameer log ne system banaya hai, jismein zindagi bhar ghareeb udhaar chukayega aur ameer byaj khayega”. So TRUE. Looks like a fan show, Raj n Dk will not disappoint im sure. https://t.co/6Y9sGsMJuz — Mahir (@mahir_khiladi) January 13, 2023