English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment News

'Brilliant, Breathtaking' — Shahid Kapoor OTT debut Farzi trailer ignites fan frenzy

'Brilliant, Breathtaking' — Shahid Kapoor OTT debut Farzi trailer ignites fan frenzy

'Brilliant, Breathtaking' — Shahid Kapoor OTT debut Farzi trailer ignites fan frenzy
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 13, 2023 6:19:40 PM IST (Published)

Farzi is set for a worldwide premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 10. It co-stars Vijay Sethupathi is a badass cop. And fans already love it, some having watched the trailer seven times in a shot.

The trailer of Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming web series, Farzi, is out today, Friday 13. In his OTT debut, Shahid Kapoor is playing someone who cons the system that favours the rich, while his co-star Vijay Sethupathi is a badass cop. The Raj and DK directorial also features Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles.

Recommended Articles

View All
'How quickly life can turn upside down' — Indians bear brunt of Goldman Sachs layoffs

'How quickly life can turn upside down' — Indians bear brunt of Goldman Sachs layoffs

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why the farmers are protesting in Bihar's Buxar?

Explained: Why the farmers are protesting in Bihar's Buxar?

IST4 Min(s) Read

Fixed deposits offering up to 9% interest rates — Is it time to book FDs or wait for more hikes?

Fixed deposits offering up to 9% interest rates — Is it time to book FDs or wait for more hikes?

IST5 Min(s) Read

Infosys hiring hits a 9-quarter low but attrition rate eases to 24.3% in Q3

Infosys hiring hits a 9-quarter low but attrition rate eases to 24.3% in Q3

IST3 Min(s) Read

Farzi is set for a worldwide premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 10.


Earlier, Shahid had shared a fake or Farzi trailer to announce the date of the trailer release. This time, sharing the original trailer on social media, he wrote,  "Sab Farzi hai... par yeh trailer asli hai (everything else is fake, except this trailer) #SabFarziHai."

The trailer begins with Shahid sleeping on a bed full of cash while he talks about his obsession with money. He says he wants to earn so much money that he doesn't have to respect it. In the trailer, Shahid appears to be a street artiste-turned-criminal on a twisted mission. He decides to design fake currency, which shakes up the world in a quest to change the game. Vijay Sethupathi enters to chase Shahid and unveil the truth of “farzi" (fake) currency.

ALSO READ: Varisu to Drishyam 2 – Makar Sankranti weekend is entertainment packed with these OTT, theatrical releases

Fans loved the trailer. Some even called the trailer 'bawal', 'faadu’, brilliant and beautiful.

One fan called the trailer brilliant, beautiful and breath-taking while appreciating Shahid’s performance and the look of Vijay Sethupathi.

Another fan loved the casting and tweeted, and said she can’t wait to binge watch the show.

Several fans called the show the most awaited web series of 2023 and a sure shot blockbuster.

Fans appreciated the work of the team and said it was fully worth the wait. One user even wrote that he watched the trailer seven times in 15 minutes.

The catchy dialogues shown in the trailer were also widely appreciated by fans.

ALSO READ: 'Full masala entertainer': Fans give thumbs up to Kartik Aryan’s ‘Shehzada’ trailer

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Amazon Prime VideoOTT web seriestrailers

Previous Article

Pico Iyer’s 'The Half Known Life' is a pointed inquiry about looking for paradise in the heart of reality

Next Article

Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland awaits trial for domestic violence charges

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X