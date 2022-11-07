Brahmastra to Ponniyin Selvan, new OTT releases to watch this week

By CNBCTV18.com

Several blockbusters were released on OTT platforms for the first week of November.

The first weekend of November will see a variety of blockbuster movies released on various OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus Hotstar among others. Some of the biggest OTT movies releasing include Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Ponniyin Selvan 1 among others.

Here is a look at the biggest movies releasing on OTT platforms today

Brahmastra: Disney+ Hotstar

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer blockbuster Bollywood film, Brahmastra made its OTT debut on Disney+ Hotstar. The action thriller with a mythological element is a complete entertainer with an ensemble cast featuring some of the biggest stars.

Ponniyin Selvan 1: Prime Video

Ponniyin Selvan 1 was a great success in theatres and was released on Amazon Prime Video. The film stars Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, and Parthiban. The movie is a historical drama based on the eponymous novel by Kalki Krishnamoorthy.

My Policeman: Prime Video

Featuring pop star Harry Styles in a significant role, the original Amazon Prime Video production was released on November 4. The movie also stars Gina McKee, David Dawson, and Emma Corrin. The film shows the love triangle of a gay policeman who gets a chance to correct their past mistakes.

Enola Holmes 2: Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown stars as Enola Holmes, the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes. The movie was released on Netflix. Starring Henry Cavill and Louise Partridge in pivotal roles, in the movie Brown takes her first official case as a detective.

The Secret of Greco Family: Netflix

The Secret of Greco Family tells a story about a family secretly that is involved in the kidnapping of wealthy people for ransom to maintain their high standard of living. The fascinating part is that the movie is based on a true story.