Brahmastra Box Office collection | Ranbir-Alia starrer makes a roaring start, collects Rs 160 crore globally

'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' crossed the Rs 150-crore mark in gross box office collections worldwide on Day 2, the makers said on Sunday. According to production banners Star Studios and Dharma Productions, the figures on the second day stood at Rs 85, with the star-studded movie collecting Rs 160 crore at the global box office at the end of Saturday.

BRAHMĀSTRA 2-DAYS BOX OFFICE 🤞🕉💥 प्यार से बड़ा कोई ब्रह्मास्त्र नहीं है इस दुनिया में ।Thank you to all our audiences, for spreading Love and Light in Cinemas this weekend ! ❤️💥Book tickets now!BMS - https://t.co/vCjh9rIh2TPaytm - https://t.co/ioggICmEKk#Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/5BMkGDruAi— Star Studios (@starstudios_) September 11, 2022

Ayan Mukerji, the director of the film, also took to social media to celebrate as the movie made a grand opening, and is said to h ave broken a dry spell in Bollywood.

"Pyaar se bada koi Brahmastra nahin hai duniya mein (There is no Brahmastra bigger than love in the world). Thank you to all our audiences, for spreading Love and Light in Cinemas this weekend," he wrote in an Instagram post.

Brahmāstra is SENSATIONAL at the #BO... *#Hindi* version... *#Nett* BOC...Day 1: ₹ 31.5 cr - ₹ 32.5 crDay 2: ₹ 37.5 cr - ₹ 38.5 crFinal total could be higher... #India biz.National chains are seeing extraordinary numbers...Day 1: ₹ 17.08 cr estDay 2: ₹ 20.67 cr est pic.twitter.com/iO9X0eiE9v — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 11, 2022

SPOILER ALERT

The movie follows a deejay named Shiva, who sets out on a journey to find the origins of his special powers with Isha (Bhatt), a woman he falls in love with at first sight. Bachchan features as Guru, Shiva's mentor.

While the movie has received mixed reviews from critics for its story and dialogues, many have praised director Ayan Mukerji's larger-than-life vision of the 'Astraverse', which blends Hindu mythology with elements of fantasy — something on par with VFX-dominated Hollywood superhero film franchises.

The film, currently in theatres in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. "RRR" director SS Rajamouli presents 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.