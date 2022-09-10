Brahmastra Box Office: Ayan Mukerji’s love epic pulls in Rs 75 crore

By CNBCTV18.com

The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra' opened to a strong reception on its first day. The movie has already crossed Rs 75 crore in Box Office collections worldwide. Domestic collections for the movie stand at Rs 31.75 crore, making it the second biggest opening day collection of all movies released in 2022 in India. The movie has made history by breaking the record for the biggest non-holiday opener for a Hindi film in India.

“Humbled… Grateful…but yet can’t control my excitement!” said Karan Johar, who is one of the producers along with Apoorva Mehta, Namit Malhotra, and director Ayan Mukerji.

The movie managed to rake in Rs 43 crore gross all India all languages with a significant share of collections coming in from international screenings in countries like the US, the UK and Australia. Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures, said that the movie has brought in Rs 8.18 crore at PVR screenings alone.

He added that opening day sales put ‘Brahmastra’ behind only SS Rajamouli’s epic ‘RRR’ and ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ for day one collections. He expects net box office collections for Mukerji’s visually spectacular movie to cross Rs 10 crore by Sunday.

“The simple takeaway is that the paying audiences are enjoying the film and spreading a positive word about it,” he added on Twitter.

However, despite the strong opening collections, a significant portion of which would be pre-bookings, the movie’s massive Rs 410 crore budget means that the movie needs to keep its opening day momentum growing in order to be considered a blockbuster. The 2-hour and 40-minute long movie has been released in 3D, IMAX 3D and 4DX 3D worldwide. The movie was opened on 5,000 screens in India and 3,000 overseas, the biggest ever for an Indian movie.

