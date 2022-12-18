Brad Pitt turns 59: Here are the top controversies of the actor

One of the biggest controversies that the actor has been infamously involved in is the complaint from his former wife Angelina Jolie regarding abusive behaviour on a private plane in 2016 that led to the dissolution of their marriage
Another big controversy that surrounds Pitt is his affair with Jolie which started when he was still married to Friends actor Jennifer Aniston. Aniston and Pitt announced their separation and divorce in January 2005. However, four months later, he was seen with Jolie on a beach in Africa.
In 2006, Jolie told Vogue that they were friends and were not romantically involved until Pitt separated from Aniston. In 2008, the two actors implied in separate interviews that they had fallen in love with each other while filming the movie Mr & Mrs Smith.
However, many claim Pitt continued to work with Weinstein even though he knew the filmmaker was allegedly a predator. This is because Jolie also claimed that Weinstein tried to make a pass at her around the release of 1998's Playing by Heart. Pitt and Weinstein collaborated for 2009's Inglourious Basterds and 2012's Killing Them Softly. Pitt also remained silent when the Weinstein sexual assault scandal broke.