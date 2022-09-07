BoycottBrahmastra trending on Twitter, but Bollywood experts aren’t worried

By CNBCTV18.com

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were stopped from entering the Mahakaleshwar Temple by Bajrang Dal activists after the actor's old remark on eating beef went viral.

The release date of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's film ‘Brahmastra’ is just around the corner and the #BoycottBollywood trend is picking up momentum again. This time, Ranbir Kapoor has come under fire after his decade-old statement on beef went viral. On Tuesday, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were stopped from entering the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain by Bajrang Dal activists after a clip of Ranbir saying he enjoys eating beef went viral. While the film’s director Ayan Mukherji went inside the temple, Ranbir and Alia weren't allowed to enter.

Brahmastra is set to release on Friday, September 9.

Back in 2011, during the promotions of Rockstar, Ranbir said that he enjoys eating beef in an interview. He had said that his family is from Peshawar, and he is a 'mutton, paya and beef guy’ due to which 'beef guy from Peshawar' has also been trending on social media.

After the incident, #BoycottBrahmastra started trending on Twitter again, with users calling Ranbir Kapoor anti-Hindu and urging people to boycott the movie.

One Twitter user shared a cartoon to express anger.

Several Twitter users and supporters of the “boycott movement” even accused Ranbir and Alia of being anti-Hindu.

While other supporters of the movement lauded the Bajrang Dal’s move to prevent the couple from entering the temple in Ujjain.

Despite the 'Bollywood boycott' gang's efforts ahead of release, Bollywood experts have veered clear of any major mishap. According to film analyst Taran Adarsh, the advance bookings of the film are through the roof and the film is set to get a blockbuster reception on Friday.

In his tweet, Taran Adarsh wrote that PVR Cinemas have received over 1 lakh advance bookings for the film, according to an official statement indicating that the film is all set for a flying start.

Trade analyst Girish Wankhede also told the Economic Times that three multiplex chains PVR, Inox and Cinepolis have registered one lakh ticket bookings, which is the biggest ever number after the pandemic.

As per another report by industry tracking website Sacnilk, Brahmastra has seen advance booking of Rs 6.60 crore by Sunday, September 5, of which the 3D version alone accounts for Rs 5.5 crore. The numbers are expected to rise when more 2D shows open, Hindustan Times reported.

