BoycottBrahmastra trending on Twitter, but Bollywood experts aren’t worried

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were stopped from entering the Mahakaleshwar Temple by Bajrang Dal activists after the actor's old remark on eating beef went viral.
After the incident, #BoycottBrahmastra started trending on Twitter again, with users calling Ranbir Kapoor anti-Hindu and urging people to boycott the movie.
Ujjain: 'Anti-Hindu' Alia Bhatt and 'Beef eater' Ranbir Kapoor Could not defile the Mahakal temple after the uproar by Hindu Lions .Imagine the uproar when all the Hindus from round the corner will stand united.#HarHarMahadevॐ 🙏🚩 pic.twitter.com/RZTgNLScIr— 🇮🇳Manishika (@Staunch_NaMo) September 6, 2022
#ब्रह्मास्त्र_का_बहिष्कार #ब्रम्हास्त्र_का_बहिष्कार #BoycottBrahamastra #boycottbrahmastra https://t.co/Zk72RprkXr— Dhiraj Chauhan (@C05698520Dhiraj) September 7, 2022
#BoycottBrahmastraRemember the date 9th Sept #BoycottBramhastraMovie #BoycottbollywoodForever #LizTruss pic.twitter.com/IYHfgKnbic— ALKA MANDAL (@Alka_Mandall) September 5, 2022
You don’t become Indian just by wearing traditional clothing.When your mind is Urdu, why should we believe you? #BoycottBollwood #BoycottBrahmastra pic.twitter.com/OjKxq7H3PT— Corona Kuti (@CoronaKuti) September 6, 2022
Well done 💪#BoycottBrahmastra #BoycottbollywoodForever #BajrangDal pic.twitter.com/fljCQhdLiu— Ronin (@pagan_ronin) September 7, 2022
VERY IMPORTANT DEVELOPMENT... #Brahmāstra advance booking status... *OFFICIAL STATEMENT* from #PVR... All set for a FLYING START at the #BO. pic.twitter.com/WSJ3CXhdCr— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 5, 2022