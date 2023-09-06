What is boycott Jawan trend's connection with Udhayanidhi Stalin's comment on Sanatan Dharma

A day before it hits the cinemas, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara-starrer Jawan has found itself in the middle of a controversy. Even though the film is witnessing some never-seen-before advance booking numbers, #BoycottJawan trended on X. This might come as a shock to many and therefore let's get to the bottom of this trend.

The controversy revolves around renowned producer and Tamil Nadu minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin. Udhayanidhi, who has backed the distribution of Jawan in Tamil Nadu, sparked outrage with a controversial statement comparing Sanatan Dharma to mosquitoes and dengue. This comment led to a significant backlash, and the producer-politician stated that he was not afraid of any legal action.

“There are some things which we have to eradicate and can’t merely oppose. Mosquitoes, dengue, fever, malaria and coronavirus, all these are things that we cannot oppose, we have to eradicate them. Sanatanam (Sanatan Dharma) is like this,” ABP Live quoted Stalin as saying at a seminar.

The comment soon snowballed into a national debate and controversy with the BJP, the ruling party at the Centre, coming down heavily on the Tamil Nadu minister. Udhayanidhi Stalin is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is also the president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

In response to the legal threats and the growing controversy, Udhayanidhi Stalin declared, “Bring it on. I am ready to face any legal challenge. We will not be cowed down by such usual saffron threats. We, the followers of Periyar, Anna, and Kalaignar, would fight forever to uphold social justice and establish an egalitarian society under the able guidance of our Hon’ble CM @mkstalin. I will say it today, tomorrow, and forever: Our resolve to stop Sanathana Dharma from the Dravidian land would not reduce even a bit.”

Bring it on. I am ready to face any legal challenge. We will not be cowed down by such usual saffron threats. We, the followers of Periyar, Anna, and Kalaignar, would fight forever to uphold social justice and establish an egalitarian society under the able guidance of our… https://t.co/nSkevWgCdW — Udhay (@Udhaystalin) September 2, 2023

Udhayanidhi Stalin owns a production company called Red Giant Movies. Besides producing their own films, this company also buys the rights to distribute films in the state. The Wikipedia page for Red Giant Movies, which is associated with Udhayanidhi Stalin, lists the distribution rights for upcoming pan-India films, including Jawan.

The controversy further took an unexpected turn when videos of Shah Rukh Khan visiting Hindu temples ahead of the Jawan release surfaced online. Shah Rukh Khan recently visited the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Tirupati, accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan and co-star Nayanthara, with Nayanthara's husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

This led internet users to question whether Shah Rukh Khan would address Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial comments.