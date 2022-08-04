Why is #BoycottAliaBhatt trending on Twitter?

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Actor-producer Alia Bhatt has become the latest celebrity to invite the wrath of netizens over her upcoming release ‘Darlings’ on Netflix.

After #BoycottLalSinghChaddha and #BoycottRakshaBandhan, #BoycottAliaBhatt is now trending on Twitter. The hashtag began trending on Twitter just a day before the release her movie ‘Darlings’ on Netflix.

What is the issue?

Ever since the trailer of the film was released, there have been discussions on the issue of domestic violence in India. Critics claim that the film and the scenes shown in the trailer promote and glorify domestic violence against men.

In Darlings, Vijay Varma plays Hamza Shaikh, Badru’s (Alia Bhatt) husband who used to beat and treat her poorly. Badru then decides to take revenge on him by kidnapping and torturing him in the home where they both reside.

The teaser shows Alia's character bashing her husband with a pan, dunking his face into water and treating him "exactly as he treated her" rather than killing him.

In another video, Hamza is seen tied to a chair while Badrunissa beats him and administers shots to knock him down in retaliation of the violence and torment she endured during their marriage.

However, the scenes did not sit well with a section of viewers, who believe that the film will not make a case for women's safety, but instead promote domestic violence against men.

Several netizens believe both domestic violence against men and women is wrong, and, in many tweets, people talked about supporting domestic violence victims irrespective of their gender.

Some netizens even accused Alia of promoting misandry through the film.

Some even labelled her as Amber Heard of India.

Even an article that was penned on the issue was shared on social media.

The outrage has intensified as the film nears release on the OTT platform Netflix. The film ‘Darlings’ marks Alia Bhatt's foray into production under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. The film has been helmed by debutant Jasmeet K Reen, who also wrote the story alongside Parveez Sheikh (co-writer of Queen, Bajrangi Bhaijaan).

The film also stars Shefali Shah, and Roshan Mathew and it is set to drop on Netflix on August 5, Friday.

Before Darlings, several other films have come under fire recently. Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Shamshera’ was criticised by a section that claimed that the character of Shuddh Singh was ‘Hindu-phobic’ and hence, the film should be boycotted.

Similarly, Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, which up for August 11 release have also under fire in similar controversies.