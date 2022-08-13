Box Office Day 2: Massive drop in collections of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Both movies witnessed a drop in collection after their opening day. Here is a look at their total box office collection so far.

Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha hit screens on Thursday along with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan. The remake of Tom Hanks’ Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha fell remarkably on day two of its release in theatres. Raksha Bandhan also recorded similar figures at the ticket counters.

Laal Singh Chaddha BO Collection

On its second day in theatres, Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha experienced a shocking drop in attendance. On August 12, the movie brought in almost Rs 7 crore, as reported by Live Mint. The day one receipts of the movie amounted to Rs 12 crore which was the third-best start for a Bollywood movie in 2022. After Day 2, the movie's domestic box office is close to a total of Rs 19 crore.

Laal Singh Chaddha is Forrest Gump's official Hindi adaptation, written by renowned actor Atul Kulkarni and directed by secret superstar alumnus Advait Chandan.

The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and Manav Vij.

Raksha Bandhan

The day 2 box office collection for Raksha Bandhan dropped by almost 20 percent, according to reports. Raksha Bandhan brought Rs 6.40 crore on Friday and on day one the film had brought in about Rs 8.20 crore, reported Taran Adarsh. The total box office collection for Raksha Bandhan after two days stood Rs 14.60 crore.

The film has Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles and Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna playing the roles of Akshay’s sisters.

Raksha Bandhan did not stand up to its expectations as it is being criticised for showing marriage as the most important factor in the lives of women and a lenient view on issues like dowry.