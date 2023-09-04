This year has been filled with cinematic treats and has witnessed some spectacular performances at the Indian box office. The release of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's return in Gadar 2, Ayushmann Khurrana's rib-tickling Dream Girl 2, Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2 as well as Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha-starrer Kushi, have kept audiences and theatre seats filled.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 emerged as one of the defining successes of the year. According to early estimates on the 24th day, the movie amassed Rs 8.50 crore, catapulting its total Indian box office collection to Rs 501.87 crore, according to the website Sacnilk.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 hit the screens on August 25 and made its mark as a comedy gem. Even with fierce competition from Gadar 2, this laugh riot continued to rake in big bucks. As per a report in Koimoi, on its 10th day, Dream Girl 2 earned Rs 7-8 crore at the box office. This surge brought its overall collection to around Rs 85-86 crore. The film is inching closer to the Rs 100-crore milestone.

Amidst fierce competition from Gadar 2 and Dream Girl 2, OMG 2 managed to shine. This spiritual saga, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, has touched the hearts of the audience. According to Sacnilk, OMG 2 performed admirably over its first 23 days, amassing Rs 146.72 crore. Impressively, even on its 24th day, early estimates suggest the film earned Rs 2.20 crore.

Not to be overshadowed by the Bollywood juggernauts, the Telugu film Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha, has been captivating audiences. Following an exceptional opening, the film grossed Rs 11 crore net in India on Sunday, September 3. Kushi has already surpassed the Rs 50 crore mark globally and is on track to earn Rs 75 crore, according to Mythri Movie Makers. Apart from India, Kushi has done good business in the United States as well.

September is expected to be another big month at the box office as Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Richa Chadha's Fukrey 3 and Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War are set to release this month.