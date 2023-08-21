Box office collection: Recent film releases signal strong revival and anticipated surge

2 Min Read
Three recent releases—namely, "Gadar 2," "Jailer," and "Oh My God 2"—have garnered substantial attention at the box office, amassing impressive numbers. Indications suggest a strong resurgence in audience engagement, reminiscent of the pre-COVID era.
"Gadar 2" has taken the lead with remarkable second Sunday earnings of Rs 39 crore. Its 10-day collection in India has approached the Rs 400 crore milestone, currently standing at Rs 375 crore. Anticipations are high for the film to cross the Rs 400 crore threshold within the next day.
Notably, "Jailer" follows closely behind, as its 10-day collection nears the Rs 300 crore benchmark. In recent times, only a few films such as "Pathaan," "Baahubali," and "KGF" have crossed the Rs 300 crore mark. This achievement has been a rarity, underscoring the significance of these accomplishments.
Looking ahead, the September movie lineup appears robust. Featuring notable releases such as the Denzel Washington-starrer "Equalizer," the Shah Rukh Khan-led "Jawan," and the Rajkummar Rao-anchored "Sri," the coming month promises captivating cinematic experiences.
As we transition into the second quarter of FY24, 16 films are poised for release. Impressively, five out of these 16 movies have already demonstrated exceptional performance at the box office. This trend has fueled optimism, with expectations pointing toward a surge in occupancy levels. Currently at 22 percent for PVR Inox, the anticipation is that these figures will surpass the 30 percent mark, aligning with the upward trajectory of box office collections.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out | Corporate Volunteering — these are the six key trends in India
Aug 21, 2023 IST5 Min Read
World View | G20 and Sustainability — here's why there is a paradox of commitment
Aug 21, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Zoomed Out | No-Poaching Agreements — an expert's take whether it is a threat to competition or just good business
Aug 19, 2023 IST4 Min Read
How Chandrayaan-2 'partial' failure may guide soft Moon landing this time
Aug 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read