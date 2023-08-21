Box office collection: Recent film releases signal strong revival and anticipated surge

Three recent releases—namely, "Gadar 2," "Jailer," and "Oh My God 2"—have garnered substantial attention at the box office, amassing impressive numbers. Indications suggest a strong resurgence in audience engagement, reminiscent of the pre-COVID era.

Gadar 2 " has taken the lead with remarkable second Sunday earnings of Rs 39 crore. Its 10-day collection in India has approached the Rs 400 crore milestone, currently standing at Rs 375 crore. Anticipations are high for the film to cross the Rs 400 crore threshold within the next day.

Notably, "Jailer" follows closely behind, as its 10-day collection nears the Rs 300 crore benchmark. In recent times, only a few films such as "Pathaan," "Baahubali," and "KGF" have crossed the Rs 300 crore mark. This achievement has been a rarity, underscoring the significance of these accomplishments.

Looking ahead, the September movie lineup appears robust. Featuring notable releases such as the Denzel Washington-starrer "Equalizer," the Shah Rukh Khan-led "Jawan," and the Rajkummar Rao-anchored "Sri," the coming month promises captivating cinematic experiences.

As we transition into the second quarter of FY24, 16 films are poised for release. Impressively, five out of these 16 movies have already demonstrated exceptional performance at the box office. This trend has fueled optimism, with expectations pointing toward a surge in occupancy levels. Currently at 22 percent for PVR Inox, the anticipation is that these figures will surpass the 30 percent mark, aligning with the upward trajectory of box office collections.