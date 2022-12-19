Box office bounces back in 2022 with KGF 2, RRR, and now Avatar: Way of the Water

After two years of COVID fog, the year 2022 finally saw some light at the box office. Initially, theatre attendance was hampered by the lack of solid content and Indians' preference for OTT. However, fortunes soon turned as the likes of Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, and other mega hits signalled a comeback for cinema.

However, films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, drew audiences back into theatres and made it quite evident that high-quality content reigns supreme. This film brought in a solid Rs 129 crore. There were longer runs for hits like The Kashmir Files, RRR, and K.G.F - Chapter 2. Movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Thor, Brahmastra, Kantara were big crowd pullers.

What also needs to be noted is that this year the number of Rs 100 crore-grossing films were far fewer than in 2019, the year before the COVID pandemic. This is because several releases were made available via OTT platforms.

The year was dull for some films though. We saw significant letdowns from movies with great hopes, such as Laal Singh Chadda starring Amir Khan, Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda, and Raksha Bandhan with Akshay Kumar. Each of these films saw Rs 20-50 crore as its life time collections.

Avatar: The Way of Water, however, was the much anticipated film that did just as expected as we approach the close of this year. Only K.G.F. Chapter 2 had higher opening day collections this year, at Rs 41 crore. Elara Capital projects a Rs 500–600 crore box office haul for the film.