Online movie and event ticketing platform BookMyShow has launched a Transaction Video-on-Demand (TVOD) streaming platform ‘BookMyShow Stream’. The platform will feature over 600 movie titles and over 72,000 hours of content, says BMS. The platform will also have multiple Premieres every Friday with content that is exclusive to the platform.

Unlike OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, BookMyShow Stream is a rent or buy platform. Users can rent a movie for a limited duration of 30 days from the time of purchase and 48 hours after a user starts playing a movie. Once they purchase it, they will have unlimited access to the movie. As per the streaming site, movies are available for rent starting from around Rs 109 and to buy from around Rs 499 in Standard Definition, with HD costing slightly more.

BMS said in a statement that the streaming platform, which has been developed in-house. will offer personalised suggestions based on a user’s preferences, transaction and behaviour on BookMyShow.

Currently, movies such as Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984 and Horror fantasy The Craft: Legacy. Besides these, films like Alone, Yes God Yes, The Peanut Butter Falcon, The Guilty, Les Miserables, Unhinged and acclaimed Russian Sci-fi thriller Coma, from premium Independent studios will premiere exclusively on BookMyShow Stream are available on the platform.

BookMyShow Stream will feature Hollywood content through partnerships with leading Global production giants including Sony Pictures, Warner Brothers and Universal Pictures amongst others. The platform will also bring films from the library of major Indian production houses such as Viacom18, Shemaroo and Rajshri Productions as also Regional content providers like Divo and Sillymonks, amongst several others.

In addition, BookMyShow Stream will host acquired content from Independent Film distributors like PictureWorks, Superfine Films, Impact Films, Kahwa Entertainment and VR films. It will also feature movies across key International Film Festivals including award-winning showcases at the Cannes Film Festival, Venice Film Festival, Berlin International Film Festival and Sundance Film Festival.

Commenting on the launch of BookMyShow Stream, Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow said, “‘BookMyShow Stream’ is an innovation that is a result of over two decades of deep consumer understanding and robust data insights on user behaviour and preferences. It will give entertainment lovers access to highly curated cinema offerings from around the world, thanks to some long-term, marquee and exclusive partnerships with global & Indian content powerhouses. ‘BookMyShow Stream’ is a natural extension of our cinemas business and respects the existing theatrical windows for content. It empowers users to pay only for the content that they watch - a prevalent trend in other global cinema markets, as yet untapped at scale in India.

‘BookMyShow Stream’ aims to inculcate global consumption trends by providing a highly curated avenue for handpicked cinema from across the world. With flexible purchase options and a seamless user interface, this new offering furthers BookMyShow’s journey from being a gateway to an evolved curator of tent pole content experiences."