Bombay High Court dismisses Vivek Oberoi’s plea to stay release of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Haddi

Originally, the movie was set to be co-produced under the AEPL banner and was titled Gunshe. However, Oberoi alleged that the respondents secretly transferred this property to another company they had created called Anandita Studios Private Limited.

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 6, 2023 6:36:48 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
The Bombay High Court has refused to issue a stay order against the release of Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Haddi, which is scheduled to premiere on OTT platform Zee5 on September 7. The High Court was hearing a petition filed by actor-producer Vivek Oberoi.

Notably, another production company named Tiger Trail also sought to block the film's release through a separate petition, but their plea was rejected.
Justice Manish Pitale deprecated the petitioners for failing to approach the court earlier, Live Law reported. The HC’s decision came as the petitioners moved the court just before the release of the movie.
“The court fails to understand how the stay of the release of the said movie could, in any manner, protect the rights, if any, of the petitioners,” the HC observed in its September 4 order referring to disputes between the partners of the production house, Bar and Bench reported.
The order further said that the concerns raised by the petitioners appear to be primarily related to disputes with their partners, which could involve claims for compensation or damages. The HC held that the petitioners have “failed to make out a case for staying release of the said movie.”
According to Bar and Bench, the next hearing on this matter is scheduled for October 16.
The dispute over Haddi pertains to Vivek Oberoi’s production house, Oberoi Mega Entertainment LLP, and Anandita Entertainment Pvt Ltd (AEPL).
Vivek Oberoi pleaded before the HC that Oberoi Mega Entertainment LLP, along with Sanjay Saha, Nandita Saha, and Radhika Nanda, were all partners of Anandita Entertainment Pvt Ltd (AEPL).
Originally, the movie was set to be co-produced under the AEPL banner and was titled Gunshe. However, Oberoi alleged that the respondents secretly transferred this property to another company they had created called Anandita Studios Private Limited.
Vivek Oberoi alleged that Gunshe is now being released as Haddi on Zee5.
Meanwhile, Tiger Trails made a claim that Anandita Entertainment mishandled the funds given to them for making the movie. They pleaded before the court to halt the film's release until their financial dispute was sorted out. However, the court didn't see a direct link between the money transferred by Tiger Trails and the actual production of the film and rejected the petition, according to Bar and Bench.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Bombay High Court (HC)Nawazuddin SiddiquiVivek Oberoi

