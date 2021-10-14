Bollywood star Nora Fatehi summoned by ED in money laundering case

Bollywood star Nora Fatehi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

The development comes after the ED examined actor Jacqueline Fernandez as a witness in the Rs 200-crore money laundering case. Fernandez was examined for four hours in Delhi in August. The ED had recorded her statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Chandrasekhar was arrested in 2017 for allegedly taking money from TTV Dhinakaran to bribe Election Commission officials to get AIADMK a ‘two leaves’ symbol for the Sasikala faction in a by-election for R K Nagar Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu.

Nora Fatehi, who was born and brought up in a Moroccan household living in Canada, moved to Saudi Arabia before entering Bollywood. Fatehi grabbed limelight with her special dance performance to the song Dilbar from the film Satyamev Jayate. She was also a part of Street Dancer 3D, Bharat, and Bhuj: The Pride Of India. She will also star in Satyameva Jayate 2, starring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar.