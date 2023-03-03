Bollywood star Deepika Padukone to present award at Oscars 2023; India nominated in three categories

Deepika Padukone to present an award at Oscars 2023, where India is nominated in three categories. "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" is the frontrunner in the Original Song category.

Mumbai's very own Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has been chosen to present an award at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards ceremony. This year, India has been nominated in three categories, Original Song, Documentary Feature, and Documentary Short, making it a significant year for Indian cinema at the prestigious awards ceremony. Deepika Padukone took to her social media handle to share the exciting news with her fans.

The stunning actress will join a star-studded line-up of presenters including Emily Blunt, Samuel L Jackson, Glenn Close, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Janelle Monae, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, Riz Ahmed, and Melissa McCarthy, among others. The ceremony will take place at Los Angeles' Dolly Theatre on March 12.

India has a strong presence at this year's Oscars with "Naatu Naatu," the hit dance track from SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster "RRR," being the frontrunner in the Original Song category.

In addition, Shaunak Sen's "All That Breathes" is nominated for the Documentary Feature award, while Guneet Monga-backed "Elephant Whisperers" is competing in the Documentary Short category.

Deepika Padukone has previously represented India as a jury member at the 75th-anniversary celebration of the Cannes Film Festival in 2022. She also unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022, before the final match between Argentina and France.

The talented actress is currently basking in the success of her latest release, "Pathaan," in which she stars alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Deepika Padukone is also busy filming for a sci-fi movie tentatively titled "Project K," featuring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.