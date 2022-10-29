Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

A total of 117 Hindi movies were released in 2022 till date clocking box office collections of Rs 2,900 crore and going by the same runrate, by end of this year, we could be 40 percent short of the box office collections when compared with 2019, which is the pre-COVID year.

Bollywood is in a funk with back-to-back box office failures. The Hindi cinema industry, which was known to deliver three if not four big hits in a year, is now struggling to captivate the audience.

India is just past the Diwali celebration across the country but Bollywood still faces distress. Undeniably, a poor content show is driving a lacklustre box office collection for Hindi movies and to add to the weak content, a shift in preference towards consumption of varied content on a plethora of OTT (Over-The-Top) apps is contributing to the lower footfalls.

This is evident in the occupancy levels, which are sinking and of course below the pre-COVID levels for PVR and Inox.

Though the regional movies are faring better than the Hindi cinema, the screen share for non-South markets for Inox is presently at 77 percent and 65 percent for PVR.

Here’s how this year has fared for Bollywood. A total of 117 Hindi movies were released in 2022 till date clocking box office collections of Rs 2,900 crore and going by the same run-rate, by end of this year, we could be 40 percent short of the box office collections when compared with 2019, which is the pre-COVID year.

Crucial to note here that the release dates of multiple movies were either delayed or pushed to OTT platforms. Also, it is undebatable that the film exhibition industry was the worst affected by the advent of COVID as stringent government regulations made this industry the first to be shut when COVID began in India, and the last to reopen when the travel restrictions eased in the country.

A deep dive into this year's Bollywood movie collections tells us that without impressive content, the presence of even big stars fails to attract moviegoers to the theatres. Evident in the box office collections of big star-studded movies, such as Lal Singh Chadha, Ek Villain, Liger, and Raksha Bandhan, which largely disappointed moviegoers.

A total of seven movies clocked over Rs 100 crore of box office collections this year to date. This is to be compared with 19 films in pre-COVID 2019.

Another factor that would determine the level of box office collections for a movie would be the window of its release between the theatre and an OTT platform. A shorter window usually garners a lower box office collection at the theatre.

Big-budget movies prefer a larger window as a theatrical experience brings a larger-than-life experience to the moviegoers, which are accustomed to the actor's stardom.

Now the big question is how the rest of this year will perform. Upcoming releases include Avataar, Drishyam 2, and Black Panther while some regional movies in the lineups are Vaathi, Kushi and more.

For more, watch the accompanying video