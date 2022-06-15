The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra was recently dropped on YouTube and it has already become the talk of the town. The film that also stars Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles along with South superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna and Bollywood sensation Mouni Roy as antagonists. The film has been in the making for almost five years now. From Ranbir-Alia’s chemistry to Mouni Roy’s evil avatar, the trailer got thumbs up from Bollywood and fans across the globe.

Here's how Bollywood reacted to the Brahmastra trailer

Anushka Sharma called Brahmastra “exciting” and wrote, “This looks so promising and exciting. Kudos team,” on her Instagram stories.

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan, actors Ritesh Deshmukh, Bhumi Pednekar dropped comments on the Raazi actor’s Instagram post of the trailer. Bhumi Pednekar wrote on her Instagram stories she “can’t wait” to catch the film.

Riteish Deshmukh praised team Brahmastra, as he wrote, “This looks Awesomeeeee my dearest @karanjohar – spectacular, magical, unreal. Ranbir, @aliaa08 @SrBachchan sir you guys are breathtakingly amazing – Bring it On!!! Congratulations to the entire team of #Brahmastra,” in his tweet.

Dia Mirza said the trailer gave her “goosebumps” and Jahnvi Kapoor wrote, “This is huge! A first for Hindi cinema. Feel such pride to finally see a glimpse of his spectacular vision. Truly a world like we have never seen before,” in her Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, fans were awestruck by the grand visuals of the trailer.

Praises poured in for the incredible work of the team.

The grand star cast was a major talking point.

Some fans even tried to break down the trailer.

Meanwhile, some fans went looking for SRK.

There were some not too thrilled by the trailer.