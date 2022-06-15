The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra was recently dropped on YouTube and it has already become the talk of the town. The film that also stars Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles along with South superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna and Bollywood sensation Mouni Roy as antagonists. The film has been in the making for almost five years now. From Ranbir-Alia’s chemistry to Mouni Roy’s evil avatar, the trailer got thumbs up from Bollywood and fans across the globe.

Here's how Bollywood reacted to the Brahmastra trailer

Anushka Sharma called Brahmastra “exciting” and wrote, “This looks so promising and exciting. Kudos team,” on her Instagram stories.

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan, actors Ritesh Deshmukh, Bhumi Pednekar dropped comments on the Raazi actor’s Instagram post of the trailer. Bhumi Pednekar wrote on her Instagram stories she “can’t wait” to catch the film.

Riteish Deshmukh praised team Brahmastra, as he wrote, “This looks Awesomeeeee my dearest @karanjohar – spectacular, magical, unreal. Ranbir, @aliaa08 @SrBachchan sir you guys are breathtakingly amazing – Bring it On!!! Congratulations to the entire team of #Brahmastra,” in his tweet.

Dia Mirza said the trailer gave her “goosebumps” and Jahnvi Kapoor wrote, “This is huge! A first for Hindi cinema. Feel such pride to finally see a glimpse of his spectacular vision. Truly a world like we have never seen before,” in her Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, fans were awestruck by the grand visuals of the trailer.

Praises poured in for the incredible work of the team.

Such grand visuals are never seen before in India cinema.. The Lord Hanuman shot is absolutely OUTSTANDING.. We dont have even 20% budget what Hollywood has still Ayan mukerjee has achieved something surreal on VFX front.. Support it- #Brahmastra #BrahmastraTrailer pic.twitter.com/0t3Rf8ttKX — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 15, 2022

.#Brahmastra is a film that should be watched on as big screen as possible in 3D. The visuals are superb. BGM is excellent. Plus a story like one that we’ve been loving since our childhoods. If it clicks with the audience, sky is the limit. #BrahmastraTrailer #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/QXaL29q9b3 — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) June 15, 2022

#BrahmastraTrailer is visual spectacle ,the VFX & BGM gives goosebumps🔥It promises the cinematic experience we all expected from it, Love how trailer keeps the curiosity alive, it is the movie that we all will be proud of & will set the benchmark in Bollywood🙌Ab khel shuru🔥 pic.twitter.com/Rx20Ubmbdd — ✨S✨ (@Sweety_speaks) June 15, 2022

The grand star cast was a major talking point.

#BrahmastraTrailer King Nagarjuna the name is enough !! pic.twitter.com/ruVSTEsXt8 — Dharma With Tejas (@DharmatejaRDY60) June 15, 2022

Some fans even tried to break down the trailer.

Anyone noticed? Pic1: Cow, most probably Nandi, devotee of MahadevPic2: Wings, representing a bird like form, most probably Garuda, devotee of Lord NarayanPic3: Hanuman, devotee of Lord RamPic4: Serpent, representing Kaaliya, nemesis of Lord Krishna#BrahmastraTrailer pic.twitter.com/vdrA5yzcPV— SkyStar_★_Rishi (@SkyStar04510789) June 15, 2022

Meanwhile, some fans went looking for SRK.

Meanwhile those who were waiting for SRK in the trailer#BrahmastraTrailer pic.twitter.com/ow50wSkDvC — ᵀʰᵒʳ (@Stormtweets_) June 15, 2022

There were some not too thrilled by the trailer.

#BrahmastraTrailer yep, full of words like 'kismat' 'maqsad' so no one really thought about the language 🙄 also, Ranbir is wearing his sports shoes while jumping to play the mandir ghant before darshan. Like, THIS is how you show research? Writing? Give me a south Movie any day! — Tina Dave 🇮🇳🇬🇧 (@tinadave22) June 15, 2022

People should understand that he is an avatar of lord Shiva so, what happens if the avatar of God wears shoes in mandir. We should assume that god level human is in temple. It doesn't matter if he wears shoes#BrahmastraTrailer #Bramhastra #lordshiva pic.twitter.com/U8m8WfRn9v — KIRA (@krishna_6904) June 15, 2022