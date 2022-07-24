Are audiences picking content over star power? What a string of flops is telling about Bollywood

A string of underperforming new releases at the box office highlights a growing trend that Bollywood is struggling to adapt to. Instead of being attracted by just star power, audiences care more about the story and the experience of a movie.

This new consumer behaviour is behind the 'hit-or-miss' phenomenon being seen on the silver screen, where movies either completely flop or turn out to be blockbuster hits, with a few entries sitting somewhere in the middle.

The success of films like The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Gangubai Kathiawadi against the poor showings of star-studded ones like Samrat Prithviraj, Bachchhan Paandey, and Runway 34 is a testament to this change.

"Today, the business of box office collections has become a story of extreme behaviour. If a film works, it works very well, and if a film flops, it flops so badly… It is a disaster,” said Anil Thadani, film distributor and owner of AA Films, a media report quoted.

Post-pandemic changes

With theatres being shut down for a significant time during the COVID-19 pandemic, India saw a rapid uptick in the number of subscriptions to OTT platforms. Along with these new subscriptions came a new appreciation for regional and foreign language movies. But another big change that the pandemic brought is the fact that moviegoers can now watch titles on OTT platforms within 4-6 weeks of theatrical release.

"As the films are available on the OTT platforms just after four weeks, cinema lovers are not interested in going to the theatres unless it's a 'great experience'," said Shaaminder Malik, a trade analyst and an independent film distributor, as per the report.

Audience tastes

With moviegoers only looking to spend money on titles that actually are 'worth it', filmmakers will need to place a greater emphasis on not just the story but also the overall experience of the movie. The global success of titles like Top Gun: Maverick and The Batman are an example of what Indian filmmakers can try to emulate from Hollywood. The outstanding success of movies like RRR and K.G.F: Chapter 2 are examples closer to home.

How these Hindi films fared in the first half of 2022:

Rank Movie Name India (NETT in Rs cr.) India (Gross in Rs cr.) Overseas (Gross in Rs cr.) Global Collections (INR cr.) 1 The Kashmir Files 252.90 297.53 43.39 340.92 2 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 185.92 221.33 45.55 266.88 3 Gangubai Kathiawadi 129.10 153.69 56.08 209.77 4 Jugjugg Jeeyo 83.12 98.95 33.96 132.91 5 Samrat Prithviraj 68.05 81.01 9.31 90.32 6 Bachchhan Paandey 49.98 59.5 13.67 73.17 7 Runway 34 32.96 39.24 14.53 53.77 8 Heropanti 2 24.45 29.11 6.02 35.13 9 Badhaai Do 20.62 24.55 3.78 28.33 10 Jersey 19.68 23.43 4.47 27.9

Box office collections 2022: