Bollywood actor Ashish Vidyarthi ties knot with fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua

As the wedding season in Bollywood continues, another popular actor ties the knot. Ashish Vidyarthi, known for his negative roles in many blockbuster movies, tied the nuptial knot with Rupali Barua on Thursday, May 25. While Ashish is a beloved actor whose memorable characters in films like Drohkaal are still popular among the masses, Rupali Barua is a fashion entrepreneur from Assam.

Notably, the couple got married in a private affair in the presence of family and close friends. “At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court marriage in the morning, followed by a get-together in the evening,” the veteran actor told Times of India.

The wedding showcased a beautiful blend of cultures as Rupali went for a beautiful white and golden Mekhela saree from Assam and Ashish, on the other hand, chose a white and gold Mundu from Kerala, which perfectly matched his wife’s attire.

Born on June 19, 1962, in Delhi, the veteran actor has been entertaining audiences with his extraordinary acting skills. He has worked in numerous film industries, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Odia, Marathi, and Bengali films.

In a career of around 40 years, Ashish Vidyarthi has played various roles in more than 300 films, that too, in 11 different languages. His debut film Sardar based on the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was showered with immense love and applause. In the film, he played the role of VP Menon.

He was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in the year 1995 for a film titled Drohkaal. Out of all the characters he played on the big screen, he is best known for his performance in 1942: A Love Story as Ashutosh. He also bagged the Star Screen Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role for the 1996 movie Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin.

Notably, the acclaimed actor was earlier married to Rajoshi Barua. She was the daughter of yesteryear actress Shakuntala Barua and was also a popular actress, singer, and theatre performer.