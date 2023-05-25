Bollywood actor Ashish Vidyarthi ties knot with fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua

Ashish Vidyarthi was earlier married to Rajoshi Barua. She was the daughter of yesteryear actress Shakuntala Barua and was also a popular actress, singer, and theatre performer.

As the wedding season in Bollywood continues, another popular actor ties the knot. Ashish Vidyarthi, known for his negative roles in many blockbuster movies, tied the nuptial knot with Rupali Barua on Thursday, May 25. While Ashish is a beloved actor whose memorable characters in films like Drohkaal are still popular among the masses, Rupali Barua is a fashion entrepreneur from Assam.

Notably, the couple got married in a private affair in the presence of family and close friends. “At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court marriage in the morning, followed by a get-together in the evening,” the veteran actor told Times of India.

The wedding showcased a beautiful blend of cultures as Rupali went for a beautiful white and golden Mekhela saree from Assam and Ashish, on the other hand, chose a white and gold Mundu from Kerala, which perfectly matched his wife’s attire.