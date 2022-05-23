Bob Dylan Birthday: Here are Top 10 songs by the Tambourine Man

Bob Dylan has been a star since the 1960s, with a flourishing career spanning across 60 years and more. While the 60s protest anthems made him famous, and the 90s saw the masterpieces roll out. Bob Dylan celebrates his 81st birthday in May 24 at the Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, USA, where he lived in his early life. His extensive body of work features songs that feel at once hauntingly ancient and fiercely modern.

Here's a countdown of the Top 10 greatest songs by Bob Dylan.

10. Not Dark Yet

Not Dark Yet is a song about nearing the end of life, exhaustion and having seen too much. It is about a world weariness that can barely be borne. The song depicts the response of someone who is approaching death and the long vowel sounds mimic the slowness of age. It stands out as one of Dylan’s poetic marvels.

9. Every Grain of Sand

In Every Grain of Sand, Dylan is seen as prayerful, open-hearted and embracing Jesus. It’s an awe-inspiring creation that sounds timeless and spiritual.

8. Mr Tambourine Man

Mr Tambourine Man was the first time anyone put together a poetic song on the radio. The song has beautiful lyrics that invoke surreal and magical imagery. It was covered by The Byrds, who enhanced that dream-like feel. The original of course was a magnum opus by Bob Dylan.

7. Knockin' on Heaven's Door

Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door is one of the most notable songs and a Guns N’ Roses’ cover. The simplicity and feel of Dylan’s original is bound to send the perceptive listener into a trance.

6. Desolation Row

One of the most iconic songs of the 60s, Desolation Row, was a stark 11 minutes of oppressive, absurd imagery that never slackens its grip on the listener despite its length. It is one of the most lyrically sophisticated songs of Dylan and an epic by any rock ’n’ roll or folk music standard.

5. Tangled Up in Blue

Part of the album Blood on the Tracks, the opening track was inspired by the failure of his marriage. Dylan once said that Tangled Up in Blue took him “10 years to live and two years to write.” The details of the song are autobiographical and poetic. Dylan shifts points of views in the song and continually changes the lyrics to keep the listeners intrigued. The song marks a farewell to a relationship as well as the era of the 60s.

4. Subterranean Homesick Blues

Dylan’s first Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, Subterranean Homesick Blues shook up the world. Like the talking blues songs from his early albums, the song showed that the writer of poetic epics and serious protest songs also had a sense of humour.

3. A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall

The greatest protest song is a seven-minute epic that warns against a coming apocalypse while conjuring horrific visions like gun-toting children, a tree dripping blood with the wide-eyed fervour of John the Revelator. Dylan once said that he wrote all the lines as the start of a song but he couldn’t make that many songs so he put them all into one.

2. Visions Of Johanna

Visions of Johanna is about a haunting, acoustic journey of a mysterious woman who may or may not exist. It is one of the few of Dylan’s songs that are about drugs. It is powerful and hard-hitting.

1. Like a Rolling Stone