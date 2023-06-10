Bloody Daddy to Arnorld — 6 top films and series you cannot miss this weekend

Bloody Daddy, starring Shahid Kapoor in the leading role, was released on June 9 on Jio Cinema. Read on for the rest of our curated list.

There’s a slew of interesting content available on the streaming platforms and theatres as we get set for the second week of June. There is something for every viewer this week, from love stories to adventure to drama and more. Let’s take a look at the exciting films and OTT content that will make for a perfect weekend.

1. Bloody Daddy

Bloody Daddy, starring Shahid Kapoor in the leading role, has been released on Jio Cinema. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film revolves around an NCB officer who is determined to rescue his son from the clutches of a notorious drug lord.

2. Flamin’ Hot

Flamin’ Hot is inspired by the true story of author and businessman Richard Montanez and is directed by Eva Longoria. This film will be released on June 10. It will stream on Disney+Hotstar. The plot revolves around a janitor who created the luscious Flamin’s Hot Cheetos.

3. 2018: Everyone Is A Hero

Starring Kunchacko Boban, Tovino Thomas, and Asif Ali in lead roles, this film is streaming exclusively on Sony LIV. Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Narain, and others have acted in supporting roles for this film. Jude Anthany Joseph directed this film.

4. Bloodhounds

Starring Woo Do-Hwan, Lee Sang-yi, Park Sung-Woong, and Huh Joon-ho in leading roles, this K-drama is currently streaming on Netflix. Kim Joo-hwan directed this series. This series revolved around three boys who get into the money-lending business to pay off their debt.

5. Arnold

A three-part documentary series titled Arnold, which shows the life story of Arnold Schwarzenegger is streaming exclusively on Netflix. The Netflix documentary shows his success story as a bodybuilder, actor, and politician. It also sheds light on his ordeal with his abusive father and his rift with actor Sylvester Stallone.

6. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

This film revolves around a new faction of Transformers — the Maximals, who join the Autobots as allies in the battle for Earth in the 90s.