Bloody Daddy to Arnorld — 6 top films and series you cannot miss this weekend

2 Min(s) Read
Bloody Daddy, starring Shahid Kapoor in the leading role, was released on June 9 on Jio Cinema. Read on for the rest of our curated list.
There’s a slew of interesting content available on the streaming platforms and theatres as we get set for the second week of June. There is something for every viewer this week, from love stories to adventure to drama and more. Let’s take a look at the exciting films and OTT content that will make for a perfect weekend.
1. Bloody Daddy
Bloody Daddy, starring Shahid Kapoor in the leading role, has been released on Jio Cinema. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film revolves around an NCB officer who is determined to rescue his son from the clutches of a notorious drug lord.