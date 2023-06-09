Bloody Daddy movie review: Shahid Kapoor’s unbridled machismo could be a film genre

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bloody Daddy stars Shahid Kapoor, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ronit Bose Roy, Diana Penty, and Sanjay Kapoor in key roles. You can watch it on Jio Cinema for free.

What started with Kaminey (2009), found footing with Haider (2014), and solidified with subsequent releases Udta Punjab (2016), Kabir Singh (2019), Jersey (2022), and most recently, Farzi (2023), has now become a fully established brand of cinema with Bloody Daddy. In the last 14 years, Shahid Kapoor has built a career out of playing aggressive, slightly unhinged, morally dubious protagonists. And what a resurgence it has been.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bloody Daddy is set in the National Capital Region (NCR) in November 2021, post the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, when cities were finally opening up again after multiple lockdowns. Based on Frederic Jardin’s 2011 French film Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Night), it documents a day in the high-octane life of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sumair Azad (Kapoor) after his attempt to loot a bag of cocaine worth Rs. 50 crore goes awry.

As the man responsible for both wreaking the havoc and cleaning up the mess, Kapoor is in his element here—edgy, rugged, barely able to contain his belligerence, spilling it everywhere he goes, and navigating the vast, bottomless greys of existentialism with his characteristic cockiness. This is Kapoor’s home turf and his sense of ease, deep belongingness shows in every twitch of his muscle. When being good on-screen did him fews favours, it was his turning rogue that helped him rise from the ashes. Kapoor is acutely aware of it; so much so that he has begun to play bad with a vengeance.

Bloody Daddy’s plot is predictable. However, its slick pace and some performances—those of Kapoor, and Ronit Bose Roy—are not. They power the film when it’s at its lowest, and effortlessly add wit and humour in scenes most banal. Rajeev Khandelwal is flat-out fantastic as Sumair’s corrupt NCB senior Sameer Singh. It still eludes me why an actor of his calibre gets the kind of work he deserves so sporadically. It hurts to see how the Hindi film industry fails some of its own.

I like what the film does with Roy’s villain Sikandar Chowdhary, the owner of the swanky 7-star Gurugram hotel where almost all of the film’s second half plays out. He isn’t your typical baddie—he has flair and it is through him that Bloody Daddy has the most fun until it gets all too serious in the last half an hour. Sikandar Chowdhary is the kind of drug dealer who actually means what he says, thinks others do too, indulges the whims of a teen who he has held hostage, and gets so offended at snarky, below-the-belt insults of a key business accomplice (Sanjay Kapoor), that he shoots him dead without warning.

I also like how, despite all his aridity and ill temper, Sumair is a slightly grown-up version of all the entitled chauvinists that Shahid Kapoor has played on screen so far, which have made him the superstar he is today. Although he is brash and bad behaviour personified, Sumair practices little acts of kindness when you least expect it. For instance, he teaches his son to call waiters by their name, gives some cash to a Nepali chef to help him pay rent, has a full-blown "no means no" moment with a Delhi dude-bro sexually harassing a woman in a loo, apologises to a female colleague (Diana Penty) after manhandling her. Not accomplishments worthy of acknowledgment, but our hero is trying.

It’s interesting, the nuance with which Zafar portrays the sudden burst of post-pandemic excess in the film. Indulgent, overblown weddings, the collective descent into hedonism as if there would be no tomorrow, the spike in crimes, the need to get back on their feet, the greed for more. He doesn’t use the pandemic as a mere backdrop; instead, he cleverly weaves it into the film’s narrative. Masks play a crucial role, the roads are empty, the hotels crowded, Sumair’s ex-wife is planning a beach vacation, and migrant professionals are trying to skirt eviction because of their inability to pay rent—Zafar effectively recreates the all-too-familiar time that we laboured through not too long ago.

Bloody Daddy’s nimble, thrilling pace, the many hand-to-hand combat sequences, and endless chases will remind you of Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero (2022). Sumair’s instinctive, all-consuming, blinding love for his son is a lot like Kapoor’s last film Jersey. And his hunger for more, no matter the cost, isn’t too different from his debut web series Farzi, which premiered on Prime Video earlier this year. However, Bloody Daddy isn’t as good as any of these. It falls short.

None of the characters are given any backstories. You are never made aware of their motivations; why they do what they do, and what is it that’s driving them. Moreover, the two women in the film are utterly, painfully dispensable. To add to it, Sumair’s son Atharv (Sartaaj Kakkar), whose kidnapping is at the heart of it all, is annoying at best. He is as hackneyed and problematic a representation of Gen Z as Baghban (2003) was of ungrateful children.