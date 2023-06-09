Bloody Daddy movie review: Shahid Kapoor’s unbridled machismo could be a film genre

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bloody Daddy stars Shahid Kapoor, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ronit Bose Roy, Diana Penty, and Sanjay Kapoor in key roles. You can watch it on Jio Cinema for free.

What started with Kaminey (2009), found footing with Haider (2014), and solidified with subsequent releases Udta Punjab (2016), Kabir Singh (2019), Jersey (2022), and most recently, Farzi (2023), has now become a fully established brand of cinema with Bloody Daddy. In the last 14 years, Shahid Kapoor has built a career out of playing aggressive, slightly unhinged, morally dubious protagonists. And what a resurgence it has been.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bloody Daddy is set in the National Capital Region (NCR) in November 2021, post the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, when cities were finally opening up again after multiple lockdowns. Based on Frederic Jardin’s 2011 French film Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Night), it documents a day in the high-octane life of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sumair Azad (Kapoor) after his attempt to loot a bag of cocaine worth Rs. 50 crore goes awry.

As the man responsible for both wreaking the havoc and cleaning up the mess, Kapoor is in his element here—edgy, rugged, barely able to contain his belligerence, spilling it everywhere he goes, and navigating the vast, bottomless greys of existentialism with his characteristic cockiness. This is Kapoor’s home turf and his sense of ease, deep belongingness shows in every twitch of his muscle. When being good on-screen did him fews favours, it was his turning rogue that helped him rise from the ashes. Kapoor is acutely aware of it; so much so that he has begun to play bad with a vengeance.