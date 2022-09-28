Blonde movie review: As provocative, raw, and unsettling as Marylin Monroe’s tragic life

By Sneha Bengani

Mini Directed by Andrew Dominik and starring Ana de Armas as Marylin Monroe, Blonde is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ bestselling novel of the same name that released 22 years ago. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Andrew Dominik’s Blonde is a sharp-heeled kick in the gut, the kind that knocks you down windless, nauseates you, and gets you so angry that you want to hit back, harder. But who do you lash out at? It’s not like Marylin Monroe was the first or will be the last woman to be treated as a piece of meat — drained of all blood, sliced, garnished, and served to gratify men.

After Blonde’s teaser released in June earlier this year, curious, I watched Monroe’s 1959 film Some Like It Hot. My first Monroe movie, it appalled me in how it unabashedly positioned her as a mindless sexpot, a prop just meant to shimmy and sparkle. Turns out, the entire façade of Marylin Monroe — the shiny blonde who stands on subway vents and lets her dress blow to reveal her fitted underwear much to the delight of a devouring audience, who has a titillating beauty spot above her scarlet pillowy lips, and a raspy, seductive voice, and who wants you to believe that diamonds are a girl’s best friend — is Some Like It Hot played in an endless loop.

The girl behind the Monroe mask is Norma Jeane, who never saw her father and was left to fend for herself after her mother was institutionalised when she was still a child. The difference between Norma and Marylin is so stark that it’s uncanny how both of them could reside in one person. Through Blonde, Dominik brilliantly captures the essence of this dichotomy, this struggle between two drastically contrasting identities. Throughout the film, Norma addresses Marylin in the third person as if she were someone else — a star that both dazzles and disgusts her.

Norma is so utterly dissatisfied with what Marylin starts to become and represent, that she completely disassociates herself with her. In one scene, when her manager tries to convince her that he’s only looking after Marylin’s wellbeing, Norma quips, “She doesn’t have any wellbeing. She’s only a career.” In another, after a fan calls her a slut and a disgrace, she merely looks in the mirror, shrugs her shoulder, and says, “Some of them love Marylin, some of them hate Marylin. What’s that got to do with me?”

In a key scene, Norma comes undone; she is weeping, beyond herself with grief but her makeup man continues to pad foundation on her teary face. He props her on a stool in front of the mirror; Norma needs to transform into Marylin, and soon. She then starts invoking Marylin, pleading her not to abandon her, and come to her rescue one more time. A heartbeat later, there she is — all smiles and stars.

Cuban actor Ana de Armas gives a career-defining performance. She is as gorgeous and graphic, visceral and vulnerable, and disturbing and no-holds-barred as the film. She becomes Monroe so completely that it’s difficult to tell them apart. The unraveling of a mind is as elusive and therefore just as difficult to get right on screen as falling in love is. But Dominik, with de Armas and cinematographer Chayse Irvin’s aid, captures it magnificently. Irvin is a gifted master craftsman. His camerawork is exquisite. He has a knack for making regular scenes equal parts poetic and poignant. His imagery is symbolic and metaphors visual; some of the scenes are sure to stay with you long after the end credits roll.

Based on Joyce Carol Oates’ bestselling novel Blonde, which released 22 years ago, the biographical drama broadly follows the doomed trajectory of Monroe’s life — a traumatic, impoverished childhood with a schizophrenic mother, the thorny path to stardom, the sexual abuse, the failed marriages (the film skips the first), her alliances with Charlie Chaplin Jr, Edward G Robinson Jr, and American president John F Kennedy. However, much like the terrific 2021 film Spencer (based on the life of the late Princess Diana), Blonde isn’t concerned so much about appearances and the outward as it is about the psyche and inner turmoil. So instead of showing Monroe famously singing happy birthday to JFK at Madison Square Garden in 1962, Blonde chooses to show a debased, distressing sexual hotel-room encounter between the two that ends in rape. The film follows the actor’s screen career accurately and highlights some of the landmark moments. Now how much of what it shows of Monroe’s sexual life (which is a lot) is true, is up for debate.

Blonde is provocative, bold, raw, and deeply unsettling, a lot like Vidya Balan’s 2011 film The Dirty Picture was. I hope it does for de Armas’ career what the Silk Smita biopic did for Balan’s. What elevates Blonde and sets it apart from other biographical dramas on controversial celebrities is how it takes a singular life to comment on themes as universal as the debilitating impact of childhood trauma, how the absence of a parent can haunt your entire being, the insidious aftermath of abortions and miscarriages, being caged in your own construct, and how there is no country for young women.

