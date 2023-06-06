‘Blessed, grateful, excited’: Swara Bhasker confirms pregnancy, shares baby bump pics

Swara took to social media to make the exciting announcement, sparking an outpouring of congratulations and warm wishes from her fans. The announcement instantly created a buzz on social media.

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar, who tied the knot with Fahad Ahmad in January this year, on Monday announced that the couple is expecting their first baby. Swara took to social media to make the exciting announcement, sparking an outpouring of congratulations and warm wishes from her fans.

“Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless!) as we step into a whole new world!” Swara tweeted.

She also shared a few pictures with her husband Fahad Ahmad. In the pictures, Swara is seen with her baby bump while Fahad is cradling her.

The announcement instantly created a buzz on social media, with her fans, friends and industry colleagues showering Swara with love and blessings. Bollywood celebrities and industry insiders flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, expressing their joy and excitement for the soon-to-be mom. Many praised her for her decision to embrace motherhood while continuing her career, setting an example for women everywhere.

Amid her professional achievements, Swara has been an active voice on social issues, fearlessly expressing her opinions and standing up for the causes that are close to her heart.

Swara had kept her marriage with Fahad a private affair. In a previously shared video, Swara gave a glimpse into her relationship journey, stating how their story began at protests. Both of them first met through social media. Fahad is Samajwadi Party’s state youth president.

With the news of her pregnancy, Swara enters an exciting new phase of her life, bringing the same enthusiasm and determination that have defined her career. Her fans are waiting for updates on her journey and the arrival of her little bundle of joy.