‘Blessed, grateful, excited’: Swara Bhasker confirms pregnancy, shares baby bump pics

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 6, 2023 3:01:44 PM IST (Published)

Swara took to social media to make the exciting announcement, sparking an outpouring of congratulations and warm wishes from her fans. The announcement instantly created a buzz on social media.

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar, who tied the knot with Fahad Ahmad in January this year, on Monday announced that the couple is expecting their first baby. Swara took to social media to make the exciting announcement, sparking an outpouring of congratulations and warm wishes from her fans.

“Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless!) as we step into a whole new world!” Swara tweeted.
She also shared a few pictures with her husband Fahad Ahmad. In the pictures, Swara is seen with her baby bump while Fahad is cradling her.
