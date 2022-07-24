Birthday Special: Iconic movies of Manoj Kumar that you should revisit

Long before the Bollywood movies on patriotic themes sparked debates in recent years around nationalism versus jingoism, legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar had revolutionised Hindi cinema with his films on the same subject. He was making movies at a time when just a decade had passed since the country gained independence and when India was enjoying its newfound sovereign republic status.

There was no better time to make films that could awaken the spirit of patriotism among the countrymen and Manoj Kumar pioneered the art. In the coming decades, Manoj Kumar became a force to reckon with and the socio-cultural messaging in his films is still relevant today.

As the legendary actor and filmmaker turned 84 on July 24, 2022, here is a bird’s eye view of some of his iconic projects:

Shaheed

One of the earliest tributes to freedom fighters and martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, this S Ram Sharma-directed film remains a timeless classic and even won the National Award. It also gave us some of the best patriotic songs that are loved to date like Ae Vatan Humko Teri Kasam and Mera Rang de Basanti Chola.

Hariyali Aur Rasta

It is unquestionably a treat to witness the love triangle between Manoj Kumar, Mala Sinha and Vijay Bhatt in the movie. The film had a few popular melodious tracks. With Hariyali Aur Raasta, the actor gave his first major hit, and a magnificent, fruitful career ensued.

Purab aur Pashchim

There was once upon a time a flow of films, which took a critical view on the westernisation of India's cultural ethos and this film started the trend in 1970.

Upkaar

Manoj Kumar made his debut as a director with this movie and he tackled the delicate issues concerning Indian farmers and soldiers. The iconic song Mere Desh Ki Dharti Sona Ugle, and Ugle Heere Moti marked a significant turning point in the life of the seasoned performer.

Himalayan Ki God Mein

With the musical hit Himalaya Ki Godmein, the Manoj Kumar-Mala Sinha pair once again set the cash registers ringing. In the movie, the iconic actor played a responsible doctor who served the poor.

Roti Kapda aur Makaan

Manoj Kumar roped in Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Zeenat Aman, and Moushumi Chatterjee for this socially relevant classic. The country's desperation to escape the cycle of unemployment and poverty has been beautifully captured in the movie. Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, which came out a year before the Emergency was imposed, depicts the financial problems of a family of five. The film is credited with drawing inspiration from then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's catchphrase Garibi Hatao.