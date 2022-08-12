    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeentertainment News

    Birthday girl Sara Ali Khan is also an Insta stalker — more lesser-known snippets about her 

    Birthday girl Sara Ali Khan is also an Insta stalker — more lesser-known snippets about her 

    Birthday girl Sara Ali Khan is also an Insta stalker — more lesser-known snippets about her 
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    With Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh as parents, Sara Ali Khan was in the spotlight well before her screen debut. An articulate chatterbox, she's also a self-confessed open book. However, there may still be some mysteries about her that you can unearth right here.

    Actress Sara Ali Khan has appeared in only a handful of movies so far, but she is already a household name. She is known to be an upbeat and outspoken person with a mind of her own. Being the daughter of high-profile celeb parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara was in the spotlight even before her screen debut. Further the 27-year-old actor has confessed she has no hassles about being an open book. However, there may be some interesting facts about her you may still not know.

    On her birthday —  August 12 — we have compiled a rundown of these snippets about  Sara Ali Khan: 

    Weight no bar

    Sara faced weight issues in her teenage years but despite that she always dreamt of being an actress. She has said that she was never under-confident due to her weight and always thought of herself as an actor.

    Sridevi fan

    Sara Ali Khan has revealed that she is a big Sridevi fan. Chandni (1989) and Sadma (1983) are two of her favourite movies.

    The graduate

    Not many film stars can boast of a completed degree but Sara sure can. She has graduated as a law, history, and political science student from New York's Columbia University.

    A pilgrim at heart 

    If it's not already abundantly clear from her social media uploads, Sara Ali Khan has highlighted in interviews that she loves to travel to spiritual destinations.

    Mindful of wellness

    While it is well known that Sara dealt with weight issues, she has also revealed that she suffered PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), a hormonal disorder, when she weighed 96 kg. Sara often promotes a healthy diet and lifestyle to keep such ailments at bay.

    Mommy’s gal

    Sara is very close to her mother Amrita Singh. She has repeatedly said her mother keeps giving her reality checks, which keep her grounded.

    Fake Insta account

    Sara is candid about her life but she has a secret Instagram account which very few people know about. In several of her interviews, Sara has revealed that she runs a fake Instagram account to stalk people she finds interesting.

    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)

    Tags

    Bollywoodbollywood actorSara Ali Khan

    Previous Article

    Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: From Kedarnath to Atrangi Re, a roundup of her releases

    Next Article

    Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is big-hearted, but a bit too long

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng