By CNBCTV18.com

Actress Sara Ali Khan has appeared in only a handful of movies so far, but she is already a household name. She is known to be an upbeat and outspoken person with a mind of her own. Being the daughter of high-profile celeb parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara was in the spotlight even before her screen debut. Further the 27-year-old actor has confessed she has no hassles about being an open book. However, there may be some interesting facts about her you may still not know.

On her birthday — August 12 — we have compiled a rundown of these snippets about Sara Ali Khan:

Weight no bar

Sara faced weight issues in her teenage years but despite that she always dreamt of being an actress. She has said that she was never under-confident due to her weight and always thought of herself as an actor.

Sridevi fan

Sara Ali Khan has revealed that she is a big Sridevi fan. Chandni (1989) and Sadma (1983) are two of her favourite movies.

The graduate

Not many film stars can boast of a completed degree but Sara sure can. She has graduated as a law, history, and political science student from New York's Columbia University.

A pilgrim at heart

If it's not already abundantly clear from her social media uploads, Sara Ali Khan has highlighted in interviews that she loves to travel to spiritual destinations.

Mindful of wellness

While it is well known that Sara dealt with weight issues, she has also revealed that she suffered PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), a hormonal disorder, when she weighed 96 kg. Sara often promotes a healthy diet and lifestyle to keep such ailments at bay.

Mommy’s gal

Sara is very close to her mother Amrita Singh. She has repeatedly said her mother keeps giving her reality checks, which keep her grounded.

Fake Insta account

Sara is candid about her life but she has a secret Instagram account which very few people know about. In several of her interviews, Sara has revealed that she runs a fake Instagram account to stalk people she finds interesting.