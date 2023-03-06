Birthday girl Janhvi Kapoor drops first look of her Telugu debut opposite NTR Jr

Janhvi Kapoor will be starring opposite RRR star NTR Jr in her Telugu debut. She shared the poster on Instagram on her birthday and said she couldn’t believe it was finally happening.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor dropped the poster of NTR 30 announcing her Telugu film debut. She will be starring opposite RRR star NTR Jr. She shared the poster on Instagram on her birthday, and said she couldn’t believe it was finally happening.

In the poster , she is looking over her shoulder dressed in a sari. The caption reads, “The calm in the storm. Janhvi Kapoor is all set to sail.”

NTR 30 film is helmed by Koratala Siva and produced by NTR Jr’s elder brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Yuvasudha Arts. NTR Jr will be reuniting with Siva for the film after Janatha Garage. The project is expected to begin this month.

NTR Jr welcomed her to the Telugu film industry and commented on the post, “Welcome on board Janhvi. Wishing you a very happy birthday… Have a great one!”

Fans also sent birthday wishes and cheered for her. One wrote, “Welcome To TFI” while another requested her to sign up for a Tamil film next.

“Welcome mam, happy birthday from NTR fans,” a user wrote.

Others called her the “next Sridevi” and talked about her mother’s work in the industry.

“Srideviji has worked in many wonderful films with Jr. NTR's Father and Grandfather as the leading lady that made many records in South Cinema,” one user wrote while another said, “NTR 30 you be the next Sridevi good luck (JR SRIDEVI to be a part of JR NTR).”

Janhvi Kapoor who made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Dhadak, featured in several hit Bollywood films, including Mili, Good Luck Jerry and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Her upcoming projects, Bawaal and Mr and Mrs Mahi are also in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, NTR Jr is currently in the US to attend the Oscars 2023 ceremony, where the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from his global hit RRR is nominated in the ‘Best Original Song’ category.

