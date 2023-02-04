Birju Maharaj birth anniversary: A look at the Kathak maestro’s work, awards and songs he choreographed

Legendary Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj served the Indian dance community with his performances and choreography for more than 60 years. Madhuri Dixit was one of his favourite disciples with whom he worked in Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas and Dedh Ishqiya.

Birju Maharaj was a legendary Kathak dancer who entertained audiences with his performances and choreography for more than 60 years. Known for his excellence in Indian classical dance, he choreographed several hit songs of Bollywood. Birju Maharaj passed away at the age of 83 on January 17, 2022. On February 4, the country observes his 85th birth anniversary.

His work and awards

Born in British-ruled India in 1937, Birju Maharaj belonged to the legendary Maharaj family of Kathak dancers, which includes his father, Acchan Maharaj, and two uncles, Shambhu Maharaj and Lachhu Maharaj.

He started his dancing career by performing at concerts along with his father.

He belonged to the Lucknow Kalka-Bindadin Gharana of Kathak and started teaching dance at the Sangeet Bharti in Delhi at the age of 13.

Later, he was appointed as the director of Kathak Kendra, a part of the Sangeet Natak Academy. He retired in 1998 from Kathak Kendra and opened his own dance school called Kalashram.

The legendary dancer performed outside of India too as part of the cultural groups sent by the government abroad.

He won the National Film Award for his work in Vishwaroopam and he was also honoured with the Padma Vibhushan Award, India’s second-highest civilian honours, and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, among others.

Famous Songs Choreographed

Birju Maharaj choreographed several memorable dance sequences in films like Satyajit Ray’s Shatranj ke Khiladi in 1977, Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), Devdas (2002), Vishwaroopam (2012) Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Kalank (2019).

Madhuri Dixit was one of his favourite disciples with whom he worked in Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas and Dedh Ishqiya.

He also choreographed Mohe Rang Do Laal from the film Bajirao Mastani where Deepika Padukone took Kathak dance lessons from him.

In the 2019 Bollywood song, Ghar More Pardesiya Alia Bhatt was trained under Pandit Birju Maharaj.