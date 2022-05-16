The 29th edition of the Billboards Music Awards was held on May 15, 2022 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. American rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs was the host for the event, where BTS boys -- Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, RM, V and Suga -- created history.

The K-pop sensation won three out of six awards for which they were nominated at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. They went on to win Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song for their superhit song "Butter". This is the second year in a row that BTS have won the three awards.

The K-pop stars currently hold 12 Billboard Music Award wins against Destiny’s Child's 11 awards. Meanwhile, Travis Scott made his first televised performance since a massive crowd surge killed 10 people and injured thousands at his Astroworld Festival in Houston in November last year. The rapper performed his single Mafia in an icy, polar-themed prerecorded set that was heavily censored.

Other acts who took the stage include Miranda Lambert, Meghan Thee Stallion and Grammy Awards' darlings Silk Sonic.

The Kid LAROI became a first-time winner, taking home five wins for his song Stay with Justin Bieber - whose Billboard Music Awards win count rose to 26. Doja Cat came away with four awards. She won top R&B artist and R&B female artist for the second consecutive year, along with top R&B album and female artist.

Mary J. Blige received the Icon Award for being an influential music maker. The singer, known as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, was presented the award by Janet Jackson and escorted on stage by Sean Diddy Combs. Blige said she was in a dream right now after she received the honor. She spoke about the journey of becoming an icon not being an easy feat during her stellar career.

Drake was named top artist, male artist, rap artist, rap male artist and rap album for Certified Lover Boy. The rapper extended his record as the most decorated winner in the history of the awards show with 34 wins.

Here's a look at the top winners:

Top Artist: Drake

Top New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Male Artist: Drake

Top Female Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Duo/Group: BTS

Top Billboard Global (Excl. US) Artist (NEW): Ed Sheeran

Top Soundtrack: “Encanto”

Top Selling Song: BTS “Butter”

(With inputs from AP)