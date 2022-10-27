Bigg Boss 16: Know about Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and why is she trending

By CNBCTV18.com

There has been a big fallout between Bigg Boss contestants and BFFs Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Gautam Vig in the latest episode of the reality show. Among the contestants, the friendship between Gautam Vig and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is known to all. However, the equation seems to be changing now.

On October 26, Bigg Boss relieved Archana Gautam from her captaincy and assigned a task to the others to choose a new captain.

When asked to choose between Shiv Thakare and some of the ration of the house, Nimrit Kaur chose Shiv. This irked the others and infuriated Gautam. He taunted her by saying that she has found new friends now and was prioritising them. Stating that captaincy was equally important to her, Nimrit said: "Whenever I needed you Gautam, you were not there." This created a major rift between the BFFs Nimrit and Gautam.

Netizens soon came out in support of Nimrit. On user Khadiza (@itsmeKhadiza) wrote: “Nims you just need to stay strong, everyone apart from your people are just scared and jealous of you that they want to bring you down by any means. just keep going, you're doing great.”

Another user Tamanna (@SourCandyyy19) shared a screenshot of top trends on Twitter which featured #NimritKaurAhluwalia and said: “Unplanned thing always brings out the best.”

Others like Sarhan Patel (@Sarhann9) hinted at the bond developing between Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur.

"I am loving this new bond of friendship," Patel wrote.

Another user TEJASSWIPRAKASHFOREVER (@MDanishfp) said: "No matter how talented you are, not everybody is going to like you. But that's life, just stay strong."

Who is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia?

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is an actress, model and one of the top 12 contestants for Femina Miss India. She is well known for her work in the popular television show Choti Sarrdaarni where she plays the role of Meher Kaur Dhillon, a member of the Sikh Khatri family.

Hailing from Delhi, Nimrit is also a lawyer. The actor had earlier garnered a lot of support from fans when she talked about the trauma of body shaming and bullying during her formative years. She has also appeared in television shows such as Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Udaariyaan, and Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2.