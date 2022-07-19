Singer-composer Bhupinder Singh, known for classics like ‘Naam Gum Jayega’ and ‘Dil Dhoondta Hai’, passed away on Monday after suffering from colon cancer and COVID-19-related complications. He was 82.

According to his wife Mitali Singh, the noted singer and veteran artiste was admitted to the hospital 8-10 days ago following a urine infection. He was then diagnosed with COVID-19.

Born in Amritsar, Bhupinder Singh was the son of a music teacher. He grew up in Delhi and was brought to Mumbai by Madan Mohan. During his decade-long singing career, Bhupinder Singh worked with composers like Madan Mohan, Jaidev, Khayyam and RD Burman. His deep and distinctive renditions were best suited for celebrated songwriter Gulzar's sensitive poetry.

Apart from his soulful voice, Bhupinder Singh was a guitarist of repute. He was part of RD Burman's ensemble and played the guitar in 'Dum Maro Dum' (Hare Rama Hare Krishna)' and 'Chura liya hai' (Yaadon Ki Baraat).

Here’s a look at his most popular songs

Huzoor Is Kadar Bhi Na Itra ke Chaliye

The song was part of the 1983 movie ‘Masoom’, starring Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah. RD Burman was the music director for the movie.

Hothon Pe Aisi Baat

Bhupinder Singh sang with Lata Mangeshkar for this track composed by Sachin Dev Burman. The song was part of the movie Jewel Thief.

Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Asmaan

This romantic ballad was filmed on Mithun Chakraborty and Zarina Wahab in the movie ‘Sitara’ and was crooned to perfection by Lata Mangeshkar and Bhupinder Singh. RD Burman composed the music for this track, while the lyrics were written by Gulzar.

Dil Dhoondta Hai

One of the most popular songs by Bhupinder Singh is ‘Dil Dhoondta Hai’ from 1975’s Mausam. The song was composed by Madan Mohan and penned by Gulzar.

Karoge Yaad Toh

This song was part of the 1984 film ‘Bazaar’, composed by Mohammed Zahur Khayyam. The lyrics for the song were penned by Bashar Nawaz.