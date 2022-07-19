    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeentertainment News

    Singer Bhupinder Singh passes away at 82. Here's a look at his top songs

    Singer Bhupinder Singh passes away at 82. Here's a look at his top songs

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Mini

    The veteran singer Bhupinder Singh was admitted to the hospital 8-10 days ago following a urine infection. He was then diagnosed with COVID-19.

    Singer Bhupinder Singh passes away at 82. Here's a look at his top songs
    Singer-composer Bhupinder Singh, known for classics like ‘Naam Gum Jayega’ and ‘Dil Dhoondta Hai’, passed away on Monday after suffering from colon cancer and COVID-19-related complications. He was 82.
    According to his wife Mitali Singh, the noted singer and veteran artiste was admitted to the hospital 8-10 days ago following a urine infection. He was then diagnosed with COVID-19.
    Born in Amritsar, Bhupinder Singh was the son of a music teacher. He grew up in Delhi and was brought to Mumbai by Madan Mohan. During his decade-long singing career, Bhupinder Singh worked with composers like Madan Mohan, Jaidev, Khayyam and RD Burman. His deep and distinctive renditions were best suited for celebrated songwriter Gulzar's sensitive poetry.
    Apart from his soulful voice, Bhupinder Singh was a guitarist of repute. He was part of RD Burman's ensemble and played the guitar in 'Dum Maro Dum' (Hare Rama Hare Krishna)' and 'Chura liya hai' (Yaadon Ki Baraat).
    Here’s a look at his most popular songs
    Huzoor Is Kadar Bhi Na Itra ke Chaliye
    The song was part of the 1983 movie ‘Masoom’, starring Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah. RD Burman was the music director for the movie.
    Hothon Pe Aisi Baat
    Bhupinder Singh sang with Lata Mangeshkar for this track composed by Sachin Dev Burman. The song was part of the movie Jewel Thief.
    Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Asmaan
    This romantic ballad was filmed on Mithun Chakraborty and Zarina Wahab in the movie ‘Sitara’ and was crooned to perfection by Lata Mangeshkar and Bhupinder Singh. RD Burman composed the music for this track, while the lyrics were written by Gulzar.
    Dil Dhoondta Hai
    One of the most popular songs by Bhupinder Singh is ‘Dil Dhoondta Hai’ from 1975’s Mausam. The song was composed by Madan Mohan and penned by Gulzar.
    Karoge Yaad Toh
    This song was part of the 1984 film ‘Bazaar’, composed by Mohammed Zahur Khayyam. The lyrics for the song were penned by Bashar Nawaz.
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    Tags
    Next Article

    Happy birthday Benedict Cumberbatch — Here's the actor's own lesser-known, more exciting multiverse

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng