Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar: From Sonchiriya to Saand Ki Aankh, her top movies to watch

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar celebrates her 33rd birthday today (July 18). She started her career as an assistant casting director but made her acting debut with the 2015 film 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', for which she received critical acclaim. Since then, she has given back-to-back hits that were loved by the audience.

Here’s a look at the top movies of Bhumi Pednekar to watch on her birthday.

1. Saand Ki Aankh

'Saand Ki Aankh' is a biopic of the oldest women sharpshooters of India. Bhumi Pednekar played the role of a 60-year-old woman Chandro Tomar in the film. Tomar is the world's oldest professional shooter who hails from a village in UP. The film takes you through her and Prakashi Tomar's life journey.

2. Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Bhumi’s debut film, ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ which was released in 2015, remains one of her best performances. Bhumi alongside Ayushmann Khurrana played the role of an unhappy married couple. Bhumi Pednekar gained a lot of weight for the role and gave a stellar performance.

3. Sonchiriya

'Sonchiriya', released in 2019, is a critically acclaimed yet underrated film about a group of dacoits and their quest for survival. Bhumi starred in the film opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. The film revolves around the life story of dacoits and is counted as one of Bhumi Pednekar's best films so far.

4. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Another Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer, 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' had an unusual story plot about a man, who is suffering from erectile dysfunction just before his marriage. It is a comic tale that throws light on topics that are less talked about in the Indian society, but the hilarious dialogues and comic performances by actors make it light and fun to watch.

5. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha