Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to be remade in one of the South Indian languages, says Kartik Aryan; here are other remakes of Hindi films

Karitik Aryan has hinted of a South remake of his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which will effectively turn the tide for the franchise.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan has revealed that his blockbuster hit ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is being remade in one of the South Indian languages. This will effectively reverse the trend for the franchise as the first film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ starring Akshay Kumar was a remake of the Malayalam film ‘Manichitrathazhu’. While talking exclusively with Times Now Digital, Kartik said, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 remake is being made in South. Uski baatein chal rahi hai, ye ulta hai, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1 was a remake of a south film, and BB2 is an original whose remake is being made in the south. It is a victory!”

However, this is not the first time that a popular Bollywood movie will be remade in the South. Earlier several popular Bollywood movies have been remade in the South Indian film industry. Here are some of the most popular Bollywood movies that were remade in the South.

Andhadhun (2018)

Telugu: Maestro (2021)

Malayalam: Bhramam (2021)

Tamil (upcoming): Andhagan

Andhadhun helmed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu is one of the most recent Hindi films to be remade in multiple South Indian languages.

Its Telugu and Malayalam remakes were released last year, and the Tamil remake is yet to be released.

The Telugu remake of the film is titled Maestro, which stars Nithiin, Nabha Natesh and Tamannaah.

The kollMalayalam remake is titled Bhramam which features Prithviraj, Raashi Khanna and Mamta Mohandas.

Munna Bhai MBBS (2003)

Tamil: Vasool Raja MBBS (2004)

Telugu: Shankar Dada MBBS (2004)

Kannada: Uppi Dada MBBS (2006)

Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial debut, Munna Bhai MBBS is one of the most popular Bollywood films to be remade in the South. The original film starring Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani and Sunil Dutt was a cult hit and just one year after its release, the Tamil and Telugu remakes were released and while its Kannada remake hit the screens in 2006.

A Wednesday (2008)

Tamil: Unnaipol Oruvan (2009)

Telugu: Eenadu (2009)

The critically acclaimed film A Wednesday featured Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. The film directed by Neeraj Pandey was praised for its story and strong acting performances.

The film was remade in Tamil as Unnaipol Oruvan starring Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal while the Telegu remake Eanadu featured two superstars Kamal Haasan and Venkatesh.

Pink (2016)

Vakeel Saab (2021)

Nerkonda Paarvai (2019)

The legal thriller Pink directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Piyush Mishra, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang among others was a widely successful film which was hugely praised by the audience.

The film’s Telegu remake is titled Vakeel Saab, which features Pawan Kalyan and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The Tamil version, called Nerkonda Paarvai stars Ajith Kumar in Amitabh Bachchan’s role.

OMG (Oh My God) (2012)

Telegu: Gopala Gopala (2015)

OMG starring Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty is a commercially successful film helmed by Umesh Shukla.

The Telegu remake of the film is titled Gopala Gopala which features south star Venkatesh, Mithun Chakraborty, Posani Krishna Murali, Shriya Saran and Pawan Kalyan.